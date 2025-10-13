BRIAN BENFIELD: Expensive KYC and Fica experiment has failed dismally

After 35 years, the verdict on “know your customer” (KYC) and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) is unmistakable: it is a regime of enormous cost, derisory efficacy and significant collateral damage. It has failed in its declared mission, reduced tax collection and succeeded in constructing an apparatus of surveillance that imperils centuries of humanity’s strivings for both privacy and liberty.
Since 1989, when the Group of Seven established the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to combat money-laundering, KYC protocols, subsequently known in SA as Fica, have metastasised across the globe. Today virtually every bank, insurer, broker, asset manager, legal practice, estate agent, casino and, lately, even businesses selling items of R100,000 or more are compelled to collect, verify and retain exhaustive personal data about their clients before undertaking the most ordinary of transactions.
The ostensible rationale for all of this was originally unimpeachable: to stymie the laundering of illicit gains (mainly drug money, it was said), the illicit proliferation of nuclear arms, and even what was termed the “white slave trade”.
After the 9/11 World Trade Center attack, this rationale was rephrased to interdict the “financing of terrorism”. After the global financial crisis, “to bolster the integrity of the global financial system” was also added.
Yet the actual practical outcome of KYC and Fica has been considerably different: it has become one of the most prodigiously costly regulatory experiments of the modern era, with negligible comparable demonstrable benefits, accompanied by an insidious encroachment on individual liberty, fundamental human rights and personal privacy.
Business institutions worldwide now spend the equivalent of hundreds of billions of dollars annually on compliance infrastructure, specialised software, dedicated compliance staff and relentless auditing. The obligations imposed directly on clients are similarly burdensome and costly in terms of time, effort and personal expense. Passports, identity documents, utility bills (or a range of alternative proof of residence documents), tax returns, proof of funds and source-of-wealth declarations are demanded with numbing frequency, regularly duplicating prior submissions.
This has led in large part to the bureaucratisation of ordinary life — something that would have been dismissed offhand only a century ago. Could it be that in another century, we might need to carry large folders of documents with us when we purchase milk and eggs at the local grocery store? All in the name of “public safety”, of course.
The World Bank and the Institute of International Finance have repeatedly observed that KYC and Fica compliance suppresses competition, disadvantages small enterprises and inflates the costs of all goods, financial and other services. Fintech innovators and cross-border traders are particularly badly impeded, as their business models struggle to comply with and absorb the regulatory overburden. Moreover, regulations in some jurisdictions directly contradict those in others.
And yet despite colossal global investment, the empirical evidence is damning. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime continues to estimate that 2%-5% of global GDP is laundered each year, a ratio that has remained stubbornly constant since the inception of the KYC and Fica regime. Three decades of global compliance have scarcely dented the illicit flows.
With apparent political imperatives disguised as regulation, KYC has always appeared to observers to be more about politics than genuine efficacy. As noted above, in the 1990s it was framed as a weapon against drug cartels. After 9/11 the rhetoric shifted to counterterrorism. More recently, the emphasis has migrated to corruption and to what many see as the real original intention, tax evasion. These rhetorical mutations serve chiefly to entrench an ever-widening net of costly compliance measures.
Beneath these shifting justifications lies a less palatable truth.
The principal driving force has been the desire of the US, supported by certain European powers, to extend its fiscal and surveillance reach. Through FATF “recommendations”, nations have been coerced, under threat of black (or “grey”) listing and other sanctions, into adopting regimes that in practice facilitate the monitoring of capital flows, legitimate tax avoidance measures and defensive offshore wealth protection. The grand moral narrative of crime prevention thus obscured a far more prosaic ambition: tax collection and the extraterritorial projection of US and European regulatory power.
The implications of this assault on personal privacy and liberty are profound. Individuals are required to yield sensitive information, identity documents, addresses, employment details, income streams and even the minutiae of asset provenance. This data is warehoused by private institutions across myriad databases, frequently insecure and routinely shared with foreign states.
The risks are manifold.Cybercriminals covet such troves, and breaches have already exposed millions of individuals to fraud and identity theft. Governments, for their part, are increasingly tempted to exploit these repositories for purposes far beyond their original remit. Once citizens are habituated to constant financial and other personal disclosures, the barriers to expanded state intrusion, be it in the form of asset seizures, tax surveillance or restrictions on lawful expenditure, are perilously weakened.
It was not long ago when Canada, known as a free society, saw its government using these instruments to freeze the bank accounts of truckers (and their supporters) who protested the heavy-handed lockdowns in that country. Closer to home throughout Africa, political activists are closely watched and threatened with having their financial lives upended if they get too vocal.
In short, KYC and Fica are not merely an inefficient regulatory burden. They form the scaffolding of a surveillance state, steadily eroding the principle of financial privacy, which has long been regarded as a cornerstone of civilised democracy and individual liberty.
Apologists for KYC assert that even the modest disruption of illicit finance justifies the costs. Yet this argument collapses under scrutiny. The trade-off is grotesquely disproportionate: billions spent and vast numbers of legitimate transactions delayed or abandoned, while criminal enterprises adapt within this system and thrive.
The phenomenon of “de-risking” is especially pernicious: banks, faced with onerous compliance, simply sever relationships with entire classes of customers or entire countries. Migrant workers, small charities and entrepreneurs in developing markets are disproportionately excluded from the financial system, not because they are criminal but because they are deemed administratively inconvenient.
Perhaps the most striking fact is the absence of serious independent empirical evidence demonstrating KYC’s or Fica’s success in reducing crime. Successful prosecutions of substance have been minimal. Illicit finance remains resilient, its operators nimble and its networks global. Regulators are perpetually several steps behind.
If KYC and Fica were a private corporate initiative, shareholders would have terminated them long ago. A scheme that devours such vast sums of capital, time and effort while producing such nugatory results would long have been judged an embarrassing failure. That it persists is a testament not to its effectiveness but to its political utility and symbolism.
The imperative is not to abandon the fight against financial crime but to confront the reality that current methods are woefully misaligned with the objective. Urgent rational reform would:
Adopt risk-based models, focusing regulatory effort on genuinely high-risk jurisdictions, sectors and transaction types, rather than blanketing every client with intrusive demands;
Harness technological innovation, such as decentralised identity verification systems that permit individuals to control their own data, releasing it only when strictly necessary or demanded by a legal process;
Promote AI and human intelligence-driven enforcement, concentrating scarce resources on meaningful investigations rather than the bureaucratic box-ticking that now persists; and
Use common-sense monitoring.
After well over three decades, the verdict on KYC and Fica is clear. It is a practice of vast cost, piffling efficacy and significant unintended detrition, ironically reducing tax collection because of the much-increased costs of doing business. It has failed in its declared purpose, succeeding in constructing a system of surveillance that inures citizens to the violation of their privacy, jeopardising centuries of the strivings of humanity for life, liberty and dignity.
The business community bears the brunt of this folly, functioning as unwilling auxiliary police at colossal expense and inconvenience. Unless leaders in finance and commerce across the globe summon the resolve to challenge the orthodoxy, the ratchet will continue to tighten. More cost, more difficulty, more intrusion; less growth, less dignity, less liberty.
The promise of KYC and Fica was noble. The reality is dismal. It is time to acknowledge failure and to reimagine a system that is proportionate, effective and respectful of fundamental rights.
• Dr Benfield, a retired Wits University economics professor, is a senior associate and board member of the Free Market Foundation.
BRIAN BENFIELD: Expensive KYC and Fica experiment has failed dismally
Regulations are the scaffolding of a surveillance state, steadily eroding the principle of financial privacy
After 35 years, the verdict on “know your customer” (KYC) and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) is unmistakable: it is a regime of enormous cost, derisory efficacy and significant collateral damage. It has failed in its declared mission, reduced tax collection and succeeded in constructing an apparatus of surveillance that imperils centuries of humanity’s strivings for both privacy and liberty.
Since 1989, when the Group of Seven established the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to combat money-laundering, KYC protocols, subsequently known in SA as Fica, have metastasised across the globe. Today virtually every bank, insurer, broker, asset manager, legal practice, estate agent, casino and, lately, even businesses selling items of R100,000 or more are compelled to collect, verify and retain exhaustive personal data about their clients before undertaking the most ordinary of transactions.
The ostensible rationale for all of this was originally unimpeachable: to stymie the laundering of illicit gains (mainly drug money, it was said), the illicit proliferation of nuclear arms, and even what was termed the “white slave trade”.
After the 9/11 World Trade Center attack, this rationale was rephrased to interdict the “financing of terrorism”. After the global financial crisis, “to bolster the integrity of the global financial system” was also added.
Yet the actual practical outcome of KYC and Fica has been considerably different: it has become one of the most prodigiously costly regulatory experiments of the modern era, with negligible comparable demonstrable benefits, accompanied by an insidious encroachment on individual liberty, fundamental human rights and personal privacy.
Business institutions worldwide now spend the equivalent of hundreds of billions of dollars annually on compliance infrastructure, specialised software, dedicated compliance staff and relentless auditing. The obligations imposed directly on clients are similarly burdensome and costly in terms of time, effort and personal expense. Passports, identity documents, utility bills (or a range of alternative proof of residence documents), tax returns, proof of funds and source-of-wealth declarations are demanded with numbing frequency, regularly duplicating prior submissions.
This has led in large part to the bureaucratisation of ordinary life — something that would have been dismissed offhand only a century ago. Could it be that in another century, we might need to carry large folders of documents with us when we purchase milk and eggs at the local grocery store? All in the name of “public safety”, of course.
The World Bank and the Institute of International Finance have repeatedly observed that KYC and Fica compliance suppresses competition, disadvantages small enterprises and inflates the costs of all goods, financial and other services. Fintech innovators and cross-border traders are particularly badly impeded, as their business models struggle to comply with and absorb the regulatory overburden. Moreover, regulations in some jurisdictions directly contradict those in others.
And yet despite colossal global investment, the empirical evidence is damning. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime continues to estimate that 2%-5% of global GDP is laundered each year, a ratio that has remained stubbornly constant since the inception of the KYC and Fica regime. Three decades of global compliance have scarcely dented the illicit flows.
With apparent political imperatives disguised as regulation, KYC has always appeared to observers to be more about politics than genuine efficacy. As noted above, in the 1990s it was framed as a weapon against drug cartels. After 9/11 the rhetoric shifted to counterterrorism. More recently, the emphasis has migrated to corruption and to what many see as the real original intention, tax evasion. These rhetorical mutations serve chiefly to entrench an ever-widening net of costly compliance measures.
Beneath these shifting justifications lies a less palatable truth.
The principal driving force has been the desire of the US, supported by certain European powers, to extend its fiscal and surveillance reach. Through FATF “recommendations”, nations have been coerced, under threat of black (or “grey”) listing and other sanctions, into adopting regimes that in practice facilitate the monitoring of capital flows, legitimate tax avoidance measures and defensive offshore wealth protection. The grand moral narrative of crime prevention thus obscured a far more prosaic ambition: tax collection and the extraterritorial projection of US and European regulatory power.
The implications of this assault on personal privacy and liberty are profound. Individuals are required to yield sensitive information, identity documents, addresses, employment details, income streams and even the minutiae of asset provenance. This data is warehoused by private institutions across myriad databases, frequently insecure and routinely shared with foreign states.
The risks are manifold. Cybercriminals covet such troves, and breaches have already exposed millions of individuals to fraud and identity theft. Governments, for their part, are increasingly tempted to exploit these repositories for purposes far beyond their original remit. Once citizens are habituated to constant financial and other personal disclosures, the barriers to expanded state intrusion, be it in the form of asset seizures, tax surveillance or restrictions on lawful expenditure, are perilously weakened.
It was not long ago when Canada, known as a free society, saw its government using these instruments to freeze the bank accounts of truckers (and their supporters) who protested the heavy-handed lockdowns in that country. Closer to home throughout Africa, political activists are closely watched and threatened with having their financial lives upended if they get too vocal.
In short, KYC and Fica are not merely an inefficient regulatory burden. They form the scaffolding of a surveillance state, steadily eroding the principle of financial privacy, which has long been regarded as a cornerstone of civilised democracy and individual liberty.
Apologists for KYC assert that even the modest disruption of illicit finance justifies the costs. Yet this argument collapses under scrutiny. The trade-off is grotesquely disproportionate: billions spent and vast numbers of legitimate transactions delayed or abandoned, while criminal enterprises adapt within this system and thrive.
The phenomenon of “de-risking” is especially pernicious: banks, faced with onerous compliance, simply sever relationships with entire classes of customers or entire countries. Migrant workers, small charities and entrepreneurs in developing markets are disproportionately excluded from the financial system, not because they are criminal but because they are deemed administratively inconvenient.
Perhaps the most striking fact is the absence of serious independent empirical evidence demonstrating KYC’s or Fica’s success in reducing crime. Successful prosecutions of substance have been minimal. Illicit finance remains resilient, its operators nimble and its networks global. Regulators are perpetually several steps behind.
If KYC and Fica were a private corporate initiative, shareholders would have terminated them long ago. A scheme that devours such vast sums of capital, time and effort while producing such nugatory results would long have been judged an embarrassing failure. That it persists is a testament not to its effectiveness but to its political utility and symbolism.
The imperative is not to abandon the fight against financial crime but to confront the reality that current methods are woefully misaligned with the objective. Urgent rational reform would:
After well over three decades, the verdict on KYC and Fica is clear. It is a practice of vast cost, piffling efficacy and significant unintended detrition, ironically reducing tax collection because of the much-increased costs of doing business. It has failed in its declared purpose, succeeding in constructing a system of surveillance that inures citizens to the violation of their privacy, jeopardising centuries of the strivings of humanity for life, liberty and dignity.
The business community bears the brunt of this folly, functioning as unwilling auxiliary police at colossal expense and inconvenience. Unless leaders in finance and commerce across the globe summon the resolve to challenge the orthodoxy, the ratchet will continue to tighten. More cost, more difficulty, more intrusion; less growth, less dignity, less liberty.
The promise of KYC and Fica was noble. The reality is dismal. It is time to acknowledge failure and to reimagine a system that is proportionate, effective and respectful of fundamental rights.
• Dr Benfield, a retired Wits University economics professor, is a senior associate and board member of the Free Market Foundation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BRIAN BENFIELD: Government is sabotaging its own economy by taxing phantom gains
BRIAN BENFIELD: Pillar of democracy — the unelected judiciary
BRIAN BENFIELD: Lessons for SA from call for overhaul of UK financial ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.