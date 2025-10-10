Metal falls as investors take profits after safe-haven asset breaches $4,000/oz level for first time
Only in ANC’s universe could imposing more taxes and bureaucracy on a battling industry make sense
Police raid deputy commissioner’s home as inquiries link him to neutralised political killings task team
Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham
The JSE veteran will replace Leila Fourie from March 2026
Reserve Bank governor tells MPs communication on the 3% goal ‘was not what it was supposed to be’
Duncan Wanblad says 20 years of exploration-unfriendly rules have cost the country a generation of new mines
Hamas says it has received guarantees from the US, as Israeli cabinet discusses plan
Nadine de Klerk’s composed power finish secures narrow win for Proteas over India in Women's World Cup
Industry body says cutting emissions by 100% by 2035 is no longer feasible
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: ‘Lame duck’ Ramaphosa pushes action plan
PETER BRUCE: ANC’s ‘big bang’ plan is really a black hole
ANC rolls the last dice with economic recovery plan
Fikile Mbalula says criminal cartels have infiltrated ANC
NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere
KHAYA SITHOLE: Transformation without growth is a dead end
