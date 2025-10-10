Opinion

CARTOON: ‘Lame duck’ Ramaphosa pushes action plan

10 October 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
PETER BRUCE: ANC’s ‘big bang’ plan is really a black hole

Only in ANC’s universe could imposing more taxes and bureaucracy on a battling industry make sense
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC rolls the last dice with economic recovery plan

NEC adopts proposal aimed to arrest the deindustrialisation of SA’s metals sectors
Politics
3 days ago

Fikile Mbalula says criminal cartels have infiltrated ANC

Secretary-general concedes networks have eroded trust as commission hears of underworld links to party funding
Politics
1 week ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere

Modus operandi of man accused of selling police secrets is well known in the ANC
Opinion
1 week ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Transformation without growth is a dead end

Government’s tendency to redistribute within a shrinking economy undermines its own vision of inclusion
Opinion
1 day ago
