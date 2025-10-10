AYANDA HLATSHWAYO: Unlocking the power of data for the public good

SA has taken a decisive step towards building a digitally empowered state with the launch of the MzansiXchange pilot — a secure and scalable platform that will unlock the power of data for the public good.
In today’s world data is a strategic asset. Just as roads, electricity and water are essential infrastructure for development, data is the backbone of digital transformation. It enables governments to deliver services more efficiently, respond to challenges more effectively and plan for inclusive growth.
Yet for many years SA’s government data systems have been fragmented and siloed. Departments have operated in isolation, collecting similar information repeatedly and struggling to share data securely. This has led to duplication, delays and missed opportunities to improve service delivery and policy outcomes.
MzansiXchange is not a central data repository. It does not store any data. Instead, it acts as a secure bridge — a structured and governed data exchange that allows departments to retain ownership of their data while enabling it to be shared with other authorised entities, when needed.
This approach respects citizens’ and departmental data sovereignty while unlocking the benefits of collaboration. It ensures that data flows securely and seamlessly across government, without compromising privacy or control.
The benefits are substantial.While MzansiXchange is not the sole solution to all digital transformation challenges, it is a critical enabler of broader reforms. By supporting the integration of digital identity, payments and services, it helps to:
Reduce duplication by allowing departments to securely access verified data already held elsewhere, so citizens do not have to repeatedly provide the same information.
Improve service delivery by streamlining administrative processes and reducing delays.
Enhance efficiency and cost savings by eliminating redundant systems and enabling faster fraud detection, and
Empower policymakers with timely data to respond to challenges with greater speed and accuracy.
By enabling these capabilities MzansiXchange lays the foundation for a more connected, responsive and citizen-centred government.
MzansiXchange is a pillar of SA’s digital transformation road map, which was approved by the cabinet in March 2025 and officially launched in May. The road map provides strategic direction for how the government will modernise services, break down data silos and build the digital public infrastructure required for inclusive growth.
It is anchored in four core areas:
Data exchange — enabling secure, interoperable sharing of data across government.
Digital identity — establishing a trusted digital identity system for citizens.
Digital payments — streamlining government payment systems for efficiency and inclusion.
Digital services — modernising service delivery through integrated digital platforms.
MzansiXchange is the data exchange pillar of the road map, supporting the broader MyMzansi initiative, which will provide a single digital entry point for accessing government services.
SA enters this journey with the advantage of global insight. Countries such as Estonia, India and Benin have demonstrated the transformative power of national data exchanges, generously sharing their experiences and lessons learnt.
The pilot phase, running through 2026, will test the system in real–world conditions, strengthen its foundations and prepare for national rollout. However, its success depends on more than just technology — it requires collaboration, trust and a shared commitment across government.
MzansiXchange is a national commitment to harnessing data for the public good. It is a platform for collaboration, innovation and transformation. By enabling secure, responsible data sharing it lays the groundwork for a smarter, more responsive and more inclusive SA.
Let us work together to build a digitally empowered, data–smart nation — one where data drives better decisions, better services and better outcomes for all.
• Hlatshwayo is acting chief director: data analytics & policy at the National Treasury.
AYANDA HLATSHWAYO: Unlocking the power of data for the public good
SA has taken a decisive step towards building a digitally empowered state with the launch of the MzansiXchange pilot — a secure and scalable platform that will unlock the power of data for the public good.
In today’s world data is a strategic asset. Just as roads, electricity and water are essential infrastructure for development, data is the backbone of digital transformation. It enables governments to deliver services more efficiently, respond to challenges more effectively and plan for inclusive growth.
Yet for many years SA’s government data systems have been fragmented and siloed. Departments have operated in isolation, collecting similar information repeatedly and struggling to share data securely. This has led to duplication, delays and missed opportunities to improve service delivery and policy outcomes.
MzansiXchange is not a central data repository. It does not store any data. Instead, it acts as a secure bridge — a structured and governed data exchange that allows departments to retain ownership of their data while enabling it to be shared with other authorised entities, when needed.
This approach respects citizens’ and departmental data sovereignty while unlocking the benefits of collaboration. It ensures that data flows securely and seamlessly across government, without compromising privacy or control.
The benefits are substantial. While MzansiXchange is not the sole solution to all digital transformation challenges, it is a critical enabler of broader reforms. By supporting the integration of digital identity, payments and services, it helps to:
By enabling these capabilities MzansiXchange lays the foundation for a more connected, responsive and citizen-centred government.
MzansiXchange is a pillar of SA’s digital transformation road map, which was approved by the cabinet in March 2025 and officially launched in May. The road map provides strategic direction for how the government will modernise services, break down data silos and build the digital public infrastructure required for inclusive growth.
It is anchored in four core areas:
MzansiXchange is the data exchange pillar of the road map, supporting the broader MyMzansi initiative, which will provide a single digital entry point for accessing government services.
SA enters this journey with the advantage of global insight. Countries such as Estonia, India and Benin have demonstrated the transformative power of national data exchanges, generously sharing their experiences and lessons learnt.
The pilot phase, running through 2026, will test the system in real–world conditions, strengthen its foundations and prepare for national rollout. However, its success depends on more than just technology — it requires collaboration, trust and a shared commitment across government.
MzansiXchange is a national commitment to harnessing data for the public good. It is a platform for collaboration, innovation and transformation. By enabling secure, responsible data sharing it lays the groundwork for a smarter, more responsive and more inclusive SA.
Let us work together to build a digitally empowered, data–smart nation — one where data drives better decisions, better services and better outcomes for all.
• Hlatshwayo is acting chief director: data analytics & policy at the National Treasury.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Fintech founders rake in billions as big firms circle
International business briefs: ExxonMobil returns to Iraq
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.