Helen Zille’s return to Johannesburg politics as the DA’s mayoral candidate has reignited debate about her legacy, her strategy and the city’s future.
She is one of SA’s most recognisable political figures, with the DA’s best-known governance record in Cape Town to her name. The problem is Johannesburg is not Cape Town. It is bigger, poorer, more indebted and more politically fragmented. Winning here outright would require not just carrying DA loyalists but also persuading vast numbers of undecided and disillusioned voters. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.