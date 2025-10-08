President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address at the UN projected confidence and compassion, calling to protect women and children, expand reproductive rights and invest in public health.
Yet beneath this polished performance lies a stark reality: SA’s public health system is collapsing under the weight of corruption, neglect and medical xenophobia.
Ramaphosa’s acknowledgement that more than 700 women die daily from preventable pregnancy-related causes was presented as a challenge to global solidarity. In truth, it reflects the failures of governance closer to home.
Under successive ANC administrations the health sector has been hollowed out by mismanagement, poor oversight and the deterioration of rural and township clinics. These deaths are not statistical accidents; they are symptoms of systemic decay.
This systemic erosion reflects a broader collapse in the public administration, where cadre deployment, weak institutional oversight and fragmented accountability have crippled state capacity. Health outcomes are not failing in isolation; they mirror the deterioration of service delivery across housing, electricity, sanitation and local governance.
The rise of medical xenophobia
The president’s words stand in sharp contrast to the lived experiences of many women, especially migrant women, who are routinely denied care or subjected to harassment in public hospitals.
Health outcomes are not failing in isolation; they mirror the deterioration of service delivery across housing, electricity, sanitation and local governance.
The rise of medical xenophobia, fuelled by vigilante groups such as Operation Dudula, has turned clinics into battlegrounds of identity, undermining constitutional guarantees of access to healthcare for all.
Beyond the immediate human cost, this hostility corrodes social cohesion and undermines the moral legitimacy of the state as frontline services become arenas for exclusion rather than care.
Ramaphosa’s silence on these realities was telling. By omitting mention of xenophobic harassment and the state’s failure to enforce court rulings upholding migrants’ rights, his address presented an incomplete picture of the crisis. The government’s reluctance to confront these abuses signals a deeper unwillingness to address the political and institutional roots of exclusion.
Promises without substance
Equally questionable was the claim that closing the women’s health gap could yield a $1-trillion global economic gain by 2040. Economic forecasts mean little when thousands of women are turned away for lacking documentation or face collapsing infrastructure and medicine shortages. Prosperity cannot be built on promises alone; it requires functional governance and equal access to essential services.
The ANC’s inability to dismantle xenophobic nationalism within its ranks has entrenched divisions and fostered hostility between communities. This has created a tragic paradox: black SA women, once mobilised under liberation ideals, are now policing access to care for foreign African women, a direct result of governance failure and the erosion of solidarity.
The ANC’s moral authority is increasingly undermined by its tolerance of exclusionary rhetoric within its ranks. By failing to discipline leaders who legitimise xenophobic sentiment, the party signals tacit acceptance, eroding public trust and further alienating marginalised communities.
Reform or further decay
The constitution enshrines the right to healthcare without discrimination, but implementation remains uneven and politicised. Tragic cases such as deaths linked to care denial are not anomalies; they reflect a broader erosion of accountability within the state. The health sector mirrors wider governance dysfunction, where oversight mechanisms are weakened and political loyalty often eclipses competence.
The president’s international pledges will remain hollow unless accompanied by decisive domestic reforms that prioritise equity over political expediency. Without restoring professional merit in civil service and prosecuting corruption consistently, no amount of international advocacy can rebuild SA’s failing credibility.
To align rhetoric with reality, the government must address corruption in health procurement, strengthen oversight across provinces, and act decisively against xenophobic harassment. Until such steps are taken, SA’s credibility on the global stage will remain in question.
Ramaphosa’s words at the UN may have earned polite applause, but back home they echo across a health system in crisis, one that mirrors the broader failures of ANC governance.
• Singh is an independent governance, peace and security expert and a commentator on politics and human rights.
