A ‘fear of missing out’ is also boosting the rally, analysts say
Full-year 2025 numbers are the result of focused and systemic execution of the turnaround plan
Logistics group leans on R146bn in government guarantees to steady finances after tough year
NEC adopts proposal aimed to arrest the deindustrialisation of SA’s metals sectors
The company has cited delays in refunds from US customs
With 1,000 South Africans joining the unemployment queue daily, think tank urges major overhauls to training, labour regulation and SME support
Unstable environment is leading to acceleration of deindustrialisation, CEO says
Many details still have to be ironed out, says Qatar, which has mediated in previous attempts to secure peace with the US and Egypt
Hooker says the world champions will not rest on laurels on five-match European tour
Patrick Mavros combines craftsmanship, conservation and a deep sense of family.
CARTOON: Trump’s Nobel prize obsession
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The King’s speech — Trump at the UN
EDITORIAL: The end of Gaza conflict?
Trump calls for US cities to be ‘training grounds’ for military
Israel pounds Gaza but Trump’s ceasefire plan raises hopes
NEWS ANALYSIS: Nobel experts not betting on Trump for this year’s Peace Prize
