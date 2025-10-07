The University of Cape Town (UCT) is steering itself towards academic irrelevance. By twisting definitions and bending logic, the university’s council has chosen to legitimise blatant discrimination against Jewish and Israeli scholars. All of this is being done under the banner of “solidarity” with Palestinians, who would be far better served by an honest critique of Hamas and the destructive forces of radicalisation.
In June last year, the UCT council adopted two resolutions related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. The fact that a governing body for an academic facility is making resolutions about a complex war 7,600km away already raises concern about twisted priorities. This especially so when one realises that it doesn’t extend the same attention to other conflicts.
There have been no UCT resolutions related to the Sudanese genocide, the Congo Civil War, the Islamic State insurgency in Mozambique or even the brutal gang wars of the Cape Flats that persist in view from the steps of Jammie Plaza. It is clear that special attention has been paid to the Israel-Gaza conflict.
And the resolutions adopted in response to it have been made to silence those who want to have an honest and fair discussion on the topic.
Condemning Israel, ignoring others
The first of the resolutions was a formal condemnation of Israel, accusing it of war crimes and destroying Gaza’s education sector. Has the UCT council extended the same condemnation towards Russia for attacking Ukrainian schools? Did it extend solidarity towards the scholars of Mariupol State University after the Russian assault in 2022?
This lopsided condemnation given to just a single state, one that was brutally invaded two years ago today, October 7 2023, reveals deplorable double standards by the UCT council. The problem isn’t war or the destruction of educational facilities. The problem is clearly that the powers that be in the UCT council have a specific disdain for the Jewish state.
The council also formally rejected the globally accepted definition of anti-Semitism, which is the definition used by both Oxford and Harvard. This twisting of definitions is not just revisionist insanity but serves to shield the council from the very reasonable accusation that it may very well be anti-Semitic itself.
Boycott that stifles scholarship
The second resolution bars UCT academics from collaborating with any researcher with links to the Israeli military.
UCT has, in effect, boycotted itself from the global academic community.
Because Israel has been under constant attack for decades, it has compulsory military service, which in effect means every Israeli is now boycotted by UCT — regardless of their personal views on the conflict or any value they may add to UCT scholarship.
This fundamentally threatens UCT research. Israel has a vibrant and excellent academic community that UCT researchers were previously able to benefit from through collaboration. But now medical, technological, scientific and all other forms of research at UCT are stifled because of the barely hidden anti-Semitism of the powers that be.
Already, this resolution has damaged UCT’s global reputation and cut our scholars from the global academic networks. UCT has, in effect, boycotted itself from the global academic community. Major donors have withdrawn funding as they don’t want to be financially associated with an institution that has institutional discrimination.
Legal challenge exposes procedural flaws
Adam Mendelsohn, then head of the UCT historical studies department, has taken the UCT council to the High Court to strike down these resolutions. Prof Mendelsohn rightly criticises the resolutions as not following due process and violating UCT’s own rules.
Beyond the substance of the resolutions, the process of their adoption was itself deeply flawed. The council failed to meaningfully consult stakeholders, ignored internal legal advice, and acted outside its own policy authority.
A university that claims to uphold governance and academic norms cannot so brazenly disregard its own rules of procedure. These violations strengthen the case against the resolutions, underscoring that they are not only discriminatory but also unlawful in their very adoption.
Selective indignation and hypocrisy
Supporters of the resolution have tried to twist the discussion to irrelevant grounds. They justify the discriminatory resolutions with their own claims of Israel’s apparent war crimes. Yet these arguments are irrelevant.
There isn’t a boycott of North Korean scholars, despite their government’s complicity with slaughter not only in Korea but in genocides in neighbouring Zimbabwe. There isn’t a boycott of Russian academics despite the invasion of Ukraine. There wasn’t a boycott of US scholars despite the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.
And, crucially, there is no boycott of Palestinian voices despite Gaza’s elected government invading Israel on October 7 2023 and engaging in systematic torture and sexual violence, and the abduction of hostages, all in the name of exterminating Jews.
It is the personal prerogative of every individual at UCT to investigate the Israel-Gaza Conflict on their own. They can host lectures; they can participate in discussions; they can write articles peppered with misinformation or truth — that is their right. But it is not the right of a university to stifle academic freedom, and to discriminate against an entire country because of the personal political views of a handful of elites.
Academic freedom is not a luxury; it is the lifeblood of any university. By turning its back on this principle, UCT has chosen ideology over inquiry, dogma over dialogue. The council’s boycott does not hurt Israel nearly as much as it hurts UCT’s own students and scholars. If UCT wants to remain a world-class university, it must restore integrity, rescind these discriminatory resolutions and remember its true purpose: the pursuit of truth.
• Woode-Smith is a political analyst, economic historian and author.
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: UCT's double standard in choosing dogma over dialogue
This condemnation given to a single country — one that was brutally invaded two years ago today — shows deplorable bias by the UCT council
