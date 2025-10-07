SA is a nation of many ambitious, well-intentioned, even brilliant plans on paper. But the distance between promise and delivery has become one of our country’s most dangerous fault lines.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the persistent scourge of inequality, worsened by an unemployment rate that stubbornly hovers around 30%.
The 2025 National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) annual summit, held recently, presented a timely moment to reflect. It reminded us of the power of social dialogue and Nedlac’s historic role in shaping key laws and frameworks, including the Labour Relations Act and the National Minimum Wage, as well as Covid-19 relief mechanisms and the Just Transition framework.
These achievements reflect what can happen when government, labour, business and civil society collaborate with purpose. Yet despite these victories, we must confront a sobering reality: SA has failed to translate policy consensus into lived impact. Income inequality remains among the highest in the world.
Our challenge is not the absence of plans. It is the absence of focused and effective execution.
According to Ricardo Hausmann’s Growth Through Inclusion in SA report, structural barriers such as market concentration, governance failures and skills deficits continue to prevent millions from participating in the economy.
We must be brutally honest: we are underperforming not because we lack vision, but because we lack execution. Our challenge is not the absence of plans. It is the absence of focused and effective execution. Business Unity SA (Busa) believes the challenges facing our economy are well documented, as are the solutions.
Recent experience in addressing the energy crisis, tackling transport and logistics crises and combating crime and corruption demonstrates that public-private partnerships are key to driving the much-needed reforms.
At the recent B20 handover to the G20 presidency, the business community presented a set of actionable recommendations covering a wide range of critical issues. The recommendations from the employment and education taskforce include:
Promoting economic growth, job creation and enhancing labour market participation.
Increasing female labour force participation.
Connecting youth to earning opportunities.
Embracing digital platform work.
Linking reskilling to actual market demand.
These are not ideological slogans — they are grounded, evidence-based interventions that require political will, not more policy debate. Domestically, institutional reform must match this energy.
Consider the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), a vital social protection instrument that continues to underperform. It is marred by weak governance, slow processing and allegations of maladministration. Repeated warnings by the auditor-general and Nedlac social partners have gone largely unheeded. This is a litmus test for the government’s commitment to clean governance and effective administration.
The skills development system suffers from a similar malaise. Employers remain frustrated by a system that centralises power in sector education & training authorities (Setas), instead of empowering them to direct training funds to areas of real need. Bureaucracy continues to paralyse skills development in a country with enormous youth unemployment.
Focus on decision-making
It is time to impose discipline on decision-making. Every proposal brought before Nedlac and policymakers should be subjected to a set of fundamental questions — not as a bureaucratic hurdle but as a litmus test for impact and credibility.
First, does the proposal enable inclusive economic growth? Too many initiatives are launched without interrogating their real-world effects on productivity, job creation and investor confidence.
For example, reforms that reduce red tape for business registration or unlock infrastructure bottlenecks can immediately lower costs and create new economic opportunities – especially in underserved regions.
Second, will it support the development of small and informal businesses? SA’s informal economy is vast and resilient, yet often overlooked in formal policy processes. Any credible growth strategy must include measures such as simplified tax regimes, access to microfinance, and flexible compliance models tailored for township and rural entrepreneurs.
Third, does it expand opportunities for women and young people? SA’s youth unemployment rate is among the highest in the world, and the gender gap in labour participation remains persistent.
Interventions such as subsidised childcare, safe and affordable public transportation and targeted demand-led skills programmes in growth sectors like digital technology, global business services, tourism and renewable energy can dramatically improve these outcomes.
Too often, regulations are introduced based on theoretical appeal or short-term populism, with little consideration for their downstream effects.
Finally, is the proposal supported by robust evidence rather than ideology or political expediency? Too often, regulations are introduced based on theoretical appeal or short-term populism, with little consideration for their downstream effects. We need a culture of policymaking that demands rigorous data, pilot testing and clear metrics for success. Evidence must become the foundation, not the afterthought, of national decision-making.
This approach is not technocratic gatekeeping. It is about restoring public trust and ensuring that institutions work for the people. Too often South Africans hear of visionary frameworks that never materialise. This gap between rhetoric and delivery weakens democratic legitimacy and feeds social despair.
Social dialogue must evolve. We must guard against Nedlac becoming a negotiation forum dominated by big players while smaller businesses, informal sector actors and unorganised communities are excluded from real influence. Inclusivity must mean more than representation; it must mean participation and power.
Each Nedlac social partner should make it its mission to champion an inclusive agenda that goes beyond the narrow interests of its members. To deliver inclusive growth, every sector must share a portion of the responsibility in deepening investment in infrastructure, enterprise development and digital transformation.
The approach will drive competitiveness and innovation, establishing a stable and predictable policy environment that eliminates corruption and inefficiency and shapes new models of productivity and skills development that reflect the realities of a modern, rapidly changing economy.
As we enter the last quarter of SA’s G20 presidency and build up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, we must demonstrate our ability to implement the commitments we have made. Our credibility — at home and abroad — depends not on what we say, but on what we deliver.
KHULEKANI MATHE: Why social dialogue must now deliver on growth and jobs
As we mark 30 years of Nedlac and take the G20 presidency stage, our real crisis is not consensus, but execution
SA is a nation of many ambitious, well-intentioned, even brilliant plans on paper. But the distance between promise and delivery has become one of our country’s most dangerous fault lines.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the persistent scourge of inequality, worsened by an unemployment rate that stubbornly hovers around 30%.
The 2025 National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac) annual summit, held recently, presented a timely moment to reflect. It reminded us of the power of social dialogue and Nedlac’s historic role in shaping key laws and frameworks, including the Labour Relations Act and the National Minimum Wage, as well as Covid-19 relief mechanisms and the Just Transition framework.
These achievements reflect what can happen when government, labour, business and civil society collaborate with purpose. Yet despite these victories, we must confront a sobering reality: SA has failed to translate policy consensus into lived impact. Income inequality remains among the highest in the world.
Our challenge is not the absence of plans. It is the absence of focused and effective execution.
According to Ricardo Hausmann’s Growth Through Inclusion in SA report, structural barriers such as market concentration, governance failures and skills deficits continue to prevent millions from participating in the economy.
We must be brutally honest: we are underperforming not because we lack vision, but because we lack execution. Our challenge is not the absence of plans. It is the absence of focused and effective execution. Business Unity SA (Busa) believes the challenges facing our economy are well documented, as are the solutions.
Recent experience in addressing the energy crisis, tackling transport and logistics crises and combating crime and corruption demonstrates that public-private partnerships are key to driving the much-needed reforms.
At the recent B20 handover to the G20 presidency, the business community presented a set of actionable recommendations covering a wide range of critical issues. The recommendations from the employment and education taskforce include:
These are not ideological slogans — they are grounded, evidence-based interventions that require political will, not more policy debate. Domestically, institutional reform must match this energy.
Consider the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), a vital social protection instrument that continues to underperform. It is marred by weak governance, slow processing and allegations of maladministration. Repeated warnings by the auditor-general and Nedlac social partners have gone largely unheeded. This is a litmus test for the government’s commitment to clean governance and effective administration.
The skills development system suffers from a similar malaise. Employers remain frustrated by a system that centralises power in sector education & training authorities (Setas), instead of empowering them to direct training funds to areas of real need. Bureaucracy continues to paralyse skills development in a country with enormous youth unemployment.
Focus on decision-making
It is time to impose discipline on decision-making. Every proposal brought before Nedlac and policymakers should be subjected to a set of fundamental questions — not as a bureaucratic hurdle but as a litmus test for impact and credibility.
First, does the proposal enable inclusive economic growth? Too many initiatives are launched without interrogating their real-world effects on productivity, job creation and investor confidence.
For example, reforms that reduce red tape for business registration or unlock infrastructure bottlenecks can immediately lower costs and create new economic opportunities – especially in underserved regions.
Second, will it support the development of small and informal businesses? SA’s informal economy is vast and resilient, yet often overlooked in formal policy processes. Any credible growth strategy must include measures such as simplified tax regimes, access to microfinance, and flexible compliance models tailored for township and rural entrepreneurs.
Third, does it expand opportunities for women and young people? SA’s youth unemployment rate is among the highest in the world, and the gender gap in labour participation remains persistent.
Interventions such as subsidised childcare, safe and affordable public transportation and targeted demand-led skills programmes in growth sectors like digital technology, global business services, tourism and renewable energy can dramatically improve these outcomes.
Too often, regulations are introduced based on theoretical appeal or short-term populism, with little consideration for their downstream effects.
Finally, is the proposal supported by robust evidence rather than ideology or political expediency? Too often, regulations are introduced based on theoretical appeal or short-term populism, with little consideration for their downstream effects. We need a culture of policymaking that demands rigorous data, pilot testing and clear metrics for success. Evidence must become the foundation, not the afterthought, of national decision-making.
This approach is not technocratic gatekeeping. It is about restoring public trust and ensuring that institutions work for the people. Too often South Africans hear of visionary frameworks that never materialise. This gap between rhetoric and delivery weakens democratic legitimacy and feeds social despair.
Social dialogue must evolve. We must guard against Nedlac becoming a negotiation forum dominated by big players while smaller businesses, informal sector actors and unorganised communities are excluded from real influence. Inclusivity must mean more than representation; it must mean participation and power.
Each Nedlac social partner should make it its mission to champion an inclusive agenda that goes beyond the narrow interests of its members. To deliver inclusive growth, every sector must share a portion of the responsibility in deepening investment in infrastructure, enterprise development and digital transformation.
The approach will drive competitiveness and innovation, establishing a stable and predictable policy environment that eliminates corruption and inefficiency and shapes new models of productivity and skills development that reflect the realities of a modern, rapidly changing economy.
As we enter the last quarter of SA’s G20 presidency and build up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, we must demonstrate our ability to implement the commitments we have made. Our credibility — at home and abroad — depends not on what we say, but on what we deliver.
• Mathe is CEO of Business Unity SA.
EDITORIAL: Transformation fund is worth testing — but on a tight leash
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Buying BEE status or building black enterprise?
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Who’s who in the BEE fund manager surveys
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Does anyone in the ANC actually read auditor-general reports?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
JOHN DLUDLU: Rescuing the national dialogue
SALIM ABU HANIFFA: Malaysia and SA as a blueprint for South-South collaboration
MICHAEL AVERY: SA pays the price for Ramaphosa’s wasted years
NALEDZANI MOSOMANE: How the B20 can close the $1.7-trillion gender credit gap
ANNALEA CHETTY: SA’s trade glow-up just needs a new stylist
REGINALD PILLAY: Is SA’s inclusion in the G20 and B20 forums just a tick-box ...
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: G20 could be launch pad for addressing Africa’s debt
WANDILE SIHLOBO: G20 ministers can help developing countries tackle food ...
MANESSAH ALAGBAOSO: Why SA’s G20-B20 presidency matters for SME sustainability
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA’s G20 presidency eight months in
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.