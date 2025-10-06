KAMOGELO LEEUW: Investment that transforms generations

Affordable housing and community infrastructure projects are reshaping access to opportunity, turning retirement capital into real-world impact for generations to come. Picture: SUPPLIED
If we want to shift SA society, we must be honest about where the gaps are and what kind of models we need to close them. For too long we have treated social impact like a series of disconnected projects.
However, when you consider the lived experience of large parts of our society — the housing backlogs, the broken link between affordable education and the location of institutions, the distance between where people live and where they can access healthcare — it’s clear the problem is structural. And structural problems require structural solutions.
This is why we are testing and proving a new model; one that operates at scale, delivers market returns and fundamentally shifts who gets access to opportunities in SA. The model is underpinned by two pillars: a reframed public-private partnership (PPP) model, and an invest-own-operate-transfer approach.
These aren’t technicalities. They are the core of how we deliver both financial and social value, and possibly reshape the future of impact investing in SA.
Reframing the public–private partnership
The traditional PPP model — used in the Gautrain project — relies on government cofunding and guarantees, for example where the government contributes financially, and in return the private player delivers and earns over time. The government may even guarantee demand thresholds — a safety net, essentially. But this kind of model doesn’t often work for sectors like housing or healthcare, where the government lacks the resources to co-invest in every school or hospital.
We propose a reframed PPP — public, private and purpose. Using this model, the government doesn’t provide capital, it creates conditions. That could mean zoning special development areas or fast-tracking approvals in underserved regions. Cape Town’s approach to earmarking urban and township zones is a good example. Projects in these areas are prioritised, reducing approval timelines and enabling faster delivery.
When the government plays the role of the enabler, institutional investors gain the flexibility to deliver housing, hospitals, schools and retail centres efficiently — and still deliver returns that compensate the providers of capital.
That’s why the PPP approach is not just public-private; it’s public, private and purpose. It means we have retirement fund trustees championing projects from which members will see the tangible benefits of their decisions: better schools, healthcare and affordable housing. Asset managers execute, and the government enables. Each role is distinct and each is critical.
Investing for generational ownership
The second part of our model — invest-own-operate-transfer — speaks to the generational need for creating ownership, because impact is not static but progressive. It is about creating a transfer mechanism — whether to operators or the tenants. This is how we change generational assets.
The model resonates with the aspirations of the “missing middle” — those above the social housing thresholds but still underserved, and may not qualify for formal finance — our nurses, policemen and teachers. We’re not just delivering a building; we are delivering the infrastructure for a better life.
By aligning public intent, private capital and purpose-driven delivery, we do more than build assets; we transform generations.
So, how does that translate in practice? In affordable housing, the social housing scheme that currently exists is almost a PPP, but it is heavily regulated. It requires 70% of units to be priced below a certain threshold, with only 30% targeting a higher income bracket, which limits scalability for institutional investors.
But that’s not the market we are targeting. Our focus is on the “missing middle” who make up a significant part of our working population. Affordable housing allows us to serve the full income spectrum, where the need is the greatest.
In this context, it is important to distinguish between social and affordable housing. Social housing targets the lowest income brackets. Affordable housing targets the broader middle. To close the gap, the government must create a conducive environment to enable private players to serve this segment.
Applying the model across sectors
The same principles apply across our five core investment sectors: student accommodation, affordable housing, affordable healthcare, private education and township retail. Each is selected not just because of demand, but because of structural under-service.
In student housing, many institutions lack affordable accommodation nearby. High land prices make development difficult. However, if we can find ways to finance and develop affordable accommodation near campuses, we unlock access for a generation of students who would otherwise struggle to study.
Healthcare is another opportunity. Entry-level medical scheme members may be covered on paper, but their nearest provider could be 40km away. We’re partnering with providers who already price affordably, they just need capital to scale. By helping them grow their footprint, we reduce both the cost and emotional burden of accessing care.
Turning retirement capital into real-world impact
In all of these examples our retirement capital is doing exactly what it should do: build real-world impact for the people it serves, multigenerational households. Pensioners supporting students. Mothers supporting children and parents. If we can deliver better infrastructure into those communities we’re not just investing — we’re reshaping the conditions of everyday life.
The Sanlam Investments Property Impact Fund is hyper-focused on these five sectors that form the constellation of services required for upward mobility. Before launch, the fund had an investment pipeline of R10bn — a clear signal that this kind of capital, deployed with purpose, is not only needed, it is overdue.
Investing with purpose and discipline
We’re also deliberate about scale and managing risk. Partnering developers retain a minimum of 25% equity stake throughout the investment period. That ensures alignment, shared risk and quality delivery. The fund targets CPI plus 9% per annum over rolling three-year periods — strong, stable returns suited to long-term capital.
We don’t just track the internal rate of return. We align with six UN sustainable development goals — education, decent work, economic growth, health, reduced inequality and sustainable cities.
Ultimately, we are challenging the architecture of investment in SA. PPP and invest-own-operate-transfer serve as our instruments to achieve this. By aligning public intent, private capital and purpose-driven delivery, we do more than build assets; we transform generations.
• Leeuw is portfolio manager for Sanlam Investments Property Impact Fund.
