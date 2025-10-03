subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
There was a scene during the recent Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and India’s Narendra Modi walking hand-in-hand through a small crowd of leaders and journalists towards China’s Xi Jinping. All three were laughing in animated conversation. Whether this was planned we will never know, but it sends a clear message to the US that Donald Trump’s key diplomatic negotiation power tool — his tariffs — has pushed together the very powers he had hoped to keep in line economically yet separate politically.

The long handshake between Xi and Modi is what really should be keeping White House officials up at night. Bloody border conflicts and regional power struggles, including China’s intentional relationship with Pakistan, have marred the relationship between Asia and the world’s two largest countries. Modi’s trip to Tianjin was the first time in seven years that the Indian leader has set foot in his neighbour’s territory.

India has been viewed by recent US administrations as a diplomatic buffer against China and a key part of its Asian strategy. Significant US resources over many years have been spent on cultivating ties with the Indians. Former US president Joe Biden praised Modi’s leadership on several occasions, while Modi campaigned for Trump in a 2019 rally in Texas, in an unusual show of support. In 2020 Trump visited India and called Modi a “true friend” in front of a 100,000-strong cricket stadium crowd.

Since then, Trump’s volatile transactional behaviour towards allies and rivals alike has created an opportunity for Beijing and is seen as a primary motivator of growing India-China relations. It seems the old adage stands true – “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

Washington announced in August that its initial tariff rate of 25% against India had been raised to an incredible 50% on all Indian imports. This was Trump’s punishment for India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. It is the highest US global tariff against any nation.

Modi then accused the US of hypocrisy for continuing to import Russian fertiliser, and in August he stated in a domestic speech that “India will never compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it.”  

Make no mistake, there is significant, deep, historic mistrust between India and China, but due to US actions, it currently makes sense for these countries to work towards co-operation. Ironically, Trump’s tariffs, designed to hurt Russia, are pushing Modi closer to Putin and to Xi. In other words, it’s the worst possible outcome for the US.

America’s strategic miscalculation  

The Trump administration took a calculated risk with the implementation of his trade war, and it is starting to appear that he fundamentally misread how countries would respond. Instead of submission and forced alignment, anti-Western, multipolar blocs are being formed as an alternative to, and to circumvent, American leadership. 

The lack of key US media coverage amounts to a casual dismissal of the significance of the events. At the other end, China’s assistant foreign minister, Liu Bin, called the summit “one of China’s most important head-of-state and home-court diplomatic events this year”.

As always, China is playing the long game. It craves power and recognition after its “century of humiliation” at the hands of colonial powers, and this transition of power is a stated, overarching end goal of the Chinese Communist Party. It is patiently constructing alternatives that are gradually becoming more attractive than existing US-backed ones. Trump’s actions are playing straight into Xi’s hands.

The Beijing military parade  

Immediately after the SCO summit, Beijing hosted a huge military parade on Tiananmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War 2 defeat. The might of China’s military moved along Beijing’s main road, ironically called the “Avenue of Eternal Peace”.

It showcased China’s growing military power and technological prowess, with hypersonic and nuclear-capable weapons on display, an array of high-tech drones, and the usual goose-stepping foot soldiers.

It sent a clear message of power and of a consolidated military bloc to the West, and the 20 world leaders in attendance — including Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. Xi was shown on TV observing the parade shoulder-to-shoulder with Putin and Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Both Pezeshkian and Kim are known to have been supplying Moscow with weapons, resources and, in the case of Pyongyang, also troops. It is a powerful, albeit unsettling, image for those hoping for peace on earth.

This new reality is creating a dilemma for countries in Southeast Asia who have been wary of China’s growing military power and its aggressive territorial claims in the South China Sea. These shifting global dynamics and fading trust in the US as a military ally will likely see many adjusting their diplomatic strategies.

What this means for SA 

For African nations the SCO summit and the global shifts present an opportunity. SA, a Brics member alongside China and India and the continent’s most industrialised economy, finds itself in a strong strategic position. China is already our largest trading partner, with growing diplomatic ties. Given the current restrictive US tariffs, the emergence of non-Western institutional frameworks could help SA entrench its role as a gateway between China and the rest of the continent. 

Risks exist, of course. Debt dependency on Chinese financing is already apparent in countries such as Zambia and Kenya. The inflow of investment capital also presents an opportunity for official corruption, another historic problem. And SA leadership should still be careful not to alienate the US unnecessarily by overtly deepening ties with Beijing. 

As we have seen this year, the status quo can change quickly. The challenge for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government lies in balancing its relationships with both superpowers so as not to hinder future foreign policy flexibility.

A new reality?

China is positioning itself as the mature, co-operative alternative to American confrontation. The world order that emerged after World War 2 served American interests for many decades. However, the world as we know it is changing, far faster than anticipated. Smaller nations would be wise to forge their diplomatic strategies carefully in this new multipolar environment.

• Bouwer, a former Cape Town news reporter, is a business consultant who facilitates trade between China and SA. This is the second article in a two-part series.

China’s Xi, flanked by Modi and Putin, calls for new global order

Chinese president takes a swipe at Trump with call for governance that favours the Global South and rejects 'hegemonism and power politics'
World
1 month ago

MARCO BOUWER: China pulls off most significant diplomatic gathering in recent times

The significance of the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin and the Chinese military parade in Beijing cannot be overemphasised in the context of global power ...
Opinion
3 days ago

DAAN STEENKAMP AND JACQUES QUASS DE VOS: SA’s geo-economic gamble is not paying off

Data shows shift away from traditional trading partners to Brics group does not make economic sense
Opinion
2 weeks ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: The wisdom of improved China-India relations

An alignment between Asia’s ancient civilisations could unleash a new wave of global growth
Opinion
2 weeks ago
