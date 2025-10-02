MAVIMBELA AWAM: Viewing SA’s economic and political delay through section 189 lens

SA is witnessing an alarming wave of retrenchments, with Coca-Cola Beverages SA reportedly planning to cut 680 jobs, Ford SA issuing formal notices, and Goodyear following suit with 900 job losses in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
These layoffs, executed under section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, allow companies to retrench employees for operational reasons, including economic, structural or technological challenges. On the surface, section 189 is a legal mechanism. In reality, it is a stark reflection of the broader economic and political dysfunction gripping the country.
The immediate cause of these retrenchments lies in corporate pressures: rising costs, constrained demand, tariffs and global economic uncertainties. Yet the scale and frequency of these layoffs suggest a deeper structural problem. SA’s economy has been weakened by decades of mismanagement, corruption and inefficiency in both the private and public sectors.
Millions of rand are misappropriated across local, provincial and national government structures, while state-owned enterprises such as the SABC flounder amid mismanagement and scandal, exemplified by Khusela Diko’s report in parliament. These governance failures reduce investor confidence, discourage economic expansion and leave corporations with no choice but to downsize.
The consequences of retrenchments extend far beyond the employees who are directly affected. Job losses reduce household incomes, sharply eroding purchasing power. Less spending means lower demand for goods and services, which suppresses revenue for businesses and constrains growth in local economies.
Small businesses and informal traders who rely on steady income from workers’ consumption are also affected, creating a ripple effect that deepens economic stagnation. In essence, retrenchments under section 189 are both a symptom and amplifier of economic contraction.
The political context compounds this crisis. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent praise of DA governance, contrasted with his own party’s performance, and ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe’s critique of municipal councillors “with no capacity”, reveal a party increasingly fractured from local to national levels.
ANC leaders at municipal level blame national authorities for failures and national figures blame local structures. Meanwhile, millions are lost through corruption and poor management at all government levels. This cyclical dysfunction undermines both policy implementation and economic stability, leaving retrenchments as the harsh reality for workers.
Economically, the effect is stark. Every retrenchment reduces aggregate household income, diminishing demand for goods and services. This creates a negative feedback loop — lower consumption reduces business revenue, which leads to further downsizing or halted expansion. High unemployment depresses economic growth, reinforces inequality and limits state revenue, leaving social programmes underfunded precisely when they are most needed. SA’s GDP growth remains constrained not just by global factors but by internal mismanagement and political paralysis.
The ongoing retrenchments also highlight the failure of state-owned enterprises as stabilisers in a fragile economy. The SABC crisis, marked by executive mismanagement and corruption, illustrates how public sector failures force private companies to bear the economic burden, ultimately affecting ordinary South Africans. The ANC’s inability to manage public institutions, including municipalities, translates directly into economic strain and job losses in the private sector.
Ultimately, section 189 retrenchments serve as a mirror reflecting SA’s structural challenges. They reveal the intersection of corporate operational realities, economic stagnation and political mismanagement. Without urgent reforms, accountability for corruption and decisive leadership from all levels of government, retrenchments will continue, buying power will decline and social inequality will deepen. High unemployment and weak economic growth are not isolated issues — they are consequences of a governance crisis that spans from municipalities to national leadership.
The current wave of retrenchments under section 189 is more than a labour law procedure; it is a barometer of SA’s economic and political health. Corporations such as Coca-Cola, Ford and Goodyear react to economic pressures exacerbated by a failing governance system, while the ANC struggles to reconcile internal dysfunction with the urgent need for policy coherence.
The retrenchments reveal a stark truth — SA cannot achieve meaningful economic growth under the current political paradigm. Unless accountability, transparency and effective leadership are restored across all levels of governance, job losses will continue, household purchasing power will erode and the social contract between the state and its citizens will fray further.
• Awam, a PhD candidate at the University of the Free State, is a registered social worker, columnist and a published author.
MAVIMBELA AWAM: Viewing SA’s economic and political delay through section 189 lens
The consequences of retrenchments extend far beyond the employees who are directly affected
SA is witnessing an alarming wave of retrenchments, with Coca-Cola Beverages SA reportedly planning to cut 680 jobs, Ford SA issuing formal notices, and Goodyear following suit with 900 job losses in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
These layoffs, executed under section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, allow companies to retrench employees for operational reasons, including economic, structural or technological challenges. On the surface, section 189 is a legal mechanism. In reality, it is a stark reflection of the broader economic and political dysfunction gripping the country.
The immediate cause of these retrenchments lies in corporate pressures: rising costs, constrained demand, tariffs and global economic uncertainties. Yet the scale and frequency of these layoffs suggest a deeper structural problem. SA’s economy has been weakened by decades of mismanagement, corruption and inefficiency in both the private and public sectors.
Millions of rand are misappropriated across local, provincial and national government structures, while state-owned enterprises such as the SABC flounder amid mismanagement and scandal, exemplified by Khusela Diko’s report in parliament. These governance failures reduce investor confidence, discourage economic expansion and leave corporations with no choice but to downsize.
The consequences of retrenchments extend far beyond the employees who are directly affected. Job losses reduce household incomes, sharply eroding purchasing power. Less spending means lower demand for goods and services, which suppresses revenue for businesses and constrains growth in local economies.
Small businesses and informal traders who rely on steady income from workers’ consumption are also affected, creating a ripple effect that deepens economic stagnation. In essence, retrenchments under section 189 are both a symptom and amplifier of economic contraction.
The political context compounds this crisis. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent praise of DA governance, contrasted with his own party’s performance, and ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe’s critique of municipal councillors “with no capacity”, reveal a party increasingly fractured from local to national levels.
ANC leaders at municipal level blame national authorities for failures and national figures blame local structures. Meanwhile, millions are lost through corruption and poor management at all government levels. This cyclical dysfunction undermines both policy implementation and economic stability, leaving retrenchments as the harsh reality for workers.
Economically, the effect is stark. Every retrenchment reduces aggregate household income, diminishing demand for goods and services. This creates a negative feedback loop — lower consumption reduces business revenue, which leads to further downsizing or halted expansion. High unemployment depresses economic growth, reinforces inequality and limits state revenue, leaving social programmes underfunded precisely when they are most needed. SA’s GDP growth remains constrained not just by global factors but by internal mismanagement and political paralysis.
The ongoing retrenchments also highlight the failure of state-owned enterprises as stabilisers in a fragile economy. The SABC crisis, marked by executive mismanagement and corruption, illustrates how public sector failures force private companies to bear the economic burden, ultimately affecting ordinary South Africans. The ANC’s inability to manage public institutions, including municipalities, translates directly into economic strain and job losses in the private sector.
Ultimately, section 189 retrenchments serve as a mirror reflecting SA’s structural challenges. They reveal the intersection of corporate operational realities, economic stagnation and political mismanagement. Without urgent reforms, accountability for corruption and decisive leadership from all levels of government, retrenchments will continue, buying power will decline and social inequality will deepen. High unemployment and weak economic growth are not isolated issues — they are consequences of a governance crisis that spans from municipalities to national leadership.
The current wave of retrenchments under section 189 is more than a labour law procedure; it is a barometer of SA’s economic and political health. Corporations such as Coca-Cola, Ford and Goodyear react to economic pressures exacerbated by a failing governance system, while the ANC struggles to reconcile internal dysfunction with the urgent need for policy coherence.
The retrenchments reveal a stark truth — SA cannot achieve meaningful economic growth under the current political paradigm. Unless accountability, transparency and effective leadership are restored across all levels of governance, job losses will continue, household purchasing power will erode and the social contract between the state and its citizens will fray further.
• Awam, a PhD candidate at the University of the Free State, is a registered social worker, columnist and a published author.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Coca Cola Beverages SA plans to cut more than 600 jobs
Time is running out for SA’s idle smelters
Striking Macsteel workers back at work
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.