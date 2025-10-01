ROELIE VAN REENEN: Taking the long-term view of foot-and-mouth disease

Protecting SA’s livestock sector requires tough choices today. Vaccination, movement control, and collective action are essential to stop foot-and-mouth disease and secure long-term growth. File photo: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS
More than six years since foot and mouth disease (FMD) first broke out outside the surveillance zone, resulting in the infection being detected in commercial cattle herds as well as feedlots, SA continues to face a significant challenge. Successive outbreaks set back progress, and the unchecked movement of infected animals has entrenched the spread of the virus.
The movement of cattle — often driven by financial pressure, lack of awareness, or short-term opportunism — remains the single biggest contributor to the persistence of the disease. For many, selling cattle is about immediate survival or meeting pressing cash flow requirements. But these short-term choices by a few come at an extraordinary long-term cost: the continued spread of FMD and the reputational and financial damage it brings to SA’s livestock sector, its export markets and broader agricultural economy. The hard truth is that if we continue in this way, we will all be complicit in keeping the virus alive and spreading.
The consequences extend far beyond beef. FMD outbreaks compromise SA’s standing in global agricultural markets, triggering trade bans and undermining confidence in the safety of our products. Wool, dairy and even wildlife exports are affected. These trade disruptions cost billions of rand, reduce investment appetite and undermine livelihoods dependent on agricultural activity.
Pockets of light amid the crisis
Even amid such devastating consequences, there have been promising shifts. We have witnessed greater unity and alignment across the agricultural value chain than ever before. Role players in the beef, dairy and wool industries are working more collaboratively, supported by closer partnerships with government veterinary authorities.
In the establishment of operational centres and structured industry, government task teams reflect a level of co-operation not seen before. This is an important step and shows the power of collective effort. As the African proverb reminds us: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” This collaboration is a rare silver lining. But it must be backed by action.
Building on this momentum calls for attention to two low-hanging fruit interventions — vaccination and movement control.
Learning from others and the value of PPPs
The state and industry have worked closely together to design a vaccination programme, for which they must be commended. The department of agriculture made R72m available for vaccination of livestock against FMD in specific hotspot areas. To date, about 550,000 doses have been administered.
Vaccination is among the most effective measures against FMD, and tackling local capacity constraints is key to unlocking its full potential. This can be achieved through public-private partnerships (PPP) and a focus on animal health diagnostics. For example, the development of rapid tests with immediate results to control the movement of positive animals is a tool that can be used to limit the spread of the virus.
Equally important is the introduction of enforceable movement control measures. Other countries have demonstrated that this is both practical and effective. Brazil is a case in point. Once plagued by widespread FMD, the country implemented a multi-decade eradication programme that combined mass vaccination with a rigorous animal traceability and movement permit system, known as the Guia de Trânsito Animal.
Zoning was applied strategically, allowing higher-risk areas to remain under vaccination until surveillance and veterinary infrastructure were sufficiently robust to support withdrawal. Earlier this year the World Organisation for Animal Health formally recognised Brazil as FMD-free without vaccination — a milestone that now underpins the country’s access to export markets. This was not a quick fix; rather a long-term strategic response.
What could SA learn from this example? Movement control does not mean halting trade. Rather, it ensures that all animal movements are transparent, traceable and industry-compliant. Permit-controlled movement, combined with targeted vaccination as well as compliance by industry players, could dramatically reduce the spread of the virus in hotspot areas.
We could also reconsider how positive FMD cases are classified, distinguishing between results from vaccination and actual infection. This would require updated protocols and government-industry collaboration. Such technical adjustments will give buyers more confidence and sellers better market access.
Tough decisions
Beefmaster Group has taken difficult but necessary steps to safeguard our operations and reduce the risk of FMD entering our feedlot, including enforcing strict measures, investing heavily in enhanced biosecurity and reassessing long-standing supplier relationships where compliance could not be guaranteed. The effects have been felt across the board: suppliers have limited market access, beef supply is constrained, and we are unable to operate at full production capacity. These measures have come at a financial cost, but they reflect our firm belief and commitment that strict management practices are essential to curtail the spread of the disease.
Ultimately, every stakeholder in the livestock value chain must recognise that sacrifice in the short term is essential for long-term recovery and growth. The beef industry is integral to SA’s agricultural economy. Protecting it requires the courage to make difficult decisions.
• Van Reenen is supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group.
