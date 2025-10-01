German economic growth and factory output have stalled since the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, with higher energy costs making German enterprises less competitive and driving up unemployment to its highest level in a decade.
Meanwhile, a new agreement between Beijing and Moscow to build a pipeline to reroute natural gas once destined for the EU towards China could give these Brics countries an additional economic advantage over Germany and the rest of Europe at a time when the EU is already struggling.
For decades Russian energy flows underpinned the strength of the German economy, a trend that accelerated after the collapse of the Soviet Union but had already begun during the Cold War. This is why the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines has proven so costly, with Brics states like India and China enjoying access to cheaper energy than G7 competitors such as Germany and Japan.
The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline deal threatens to further solidify this trend, making it even more difficult for German manufacturers to compete with their Chinese competitors. This could affect Germany’s fiscal position, with implications for the EU as a whole as well as global bond markets.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Picture: LIESA JOHANNESSEN/REUTERS
The German government has already suspended budget rules to increase military spending in response to the war in Ukraine, and chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned openly that the welfare state can no longer be sustained.
The French government has already collapsed over budget deficits, and the permanent loss of access to Russian pipeline gas threatens to institutionalise Europe’s polycrisis.
Already struggling with slowing growth, competition from Asia, ageing populations, labour shortages and strained budgets, Europe’s decision to try to sever its dependence on Russian gas has proven costly.
While the EU continues to purchase Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) — at far higher prices than its previous pipeline supplies — China will receive far cheaper pipeline gas, re-exporting the excess as LNG, at a profit.
LNG is at least three times more expensive than pipeline gas, which is why European electricity prices exploded following the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines. Following the blasts, prices doubled compared with the year before, touching record levels above €700 per megawatt-hour in August 2022.
Nord Stream shortfall
Bottlenecks in coal markets and reduced nuclear availability in France added further pressure, but the shortfall from Nord Stream remained the central driver. Studies indicate that continued energy flows from Russia would have delivered significant savings for EU consumers by keeping wholesale prices lower, with knock-on effects for the entire European industrial supply chain.
Higher energy prices have had a negative economic effect on Germany, but there are also political ramifications. German voters are increasingly gravitating towards the AfD, whose anti-immigrant rhetoric appeals to voters dissatisfied with the economic situation unfolding in the country. The AfD also supports the normalisation of ties and resumption of trade with Russia.
Asia energy shift
Nevertheless, even if German politics changes course in the coming years, it may be too little too late. Beyond the rapprochement between China and India, the Power of Siberia 2 agreement was the most significant outcome from the recent Shanghai Co-operation Summit, with Russia, China and Mongolia signing agreements that could permanently favour Asia over Europe in global energy markets.
The three countries signed a binding memorandum for the $14bn 2,600km pipeline, which will eventually carry 50-billion cubic metres of gas annually through Mongolia into northern China’s industrial hub. On completion, it will be the world’s largest piece of natural gas infrastructure.
The new pipeline in effect ends Europe’s role as Russia’s main customer, anchoring China as the new main market for Russian gas.
Mongolia, as host to the line, will gain from transit fees, while Russia recovers income and China boosts its energy supplies. Unlike Power of Siberia 1, which sources Asian-facing fields, the new route draws on reserves that previously went to Europe. As such, the new pipeline in effect ends Europe’s role as Russia’s main customer, anchoring China as the new main market for Russian gas.
In addition to the Power of Siberia 2 accord, Moscow has pledged to expand flows on existing lines. Power of Siberia 1 will increase volumes from 38-billion m3 to 44-billion m3 annually, about a quarter of what the EU once purchased. Meanwhile the Far Eastern route, connected to the Sakhalin projects, will rise from 10-billion m3 to 12-billion m3, roughly a tenth of Europe’s previous imports.
However, the critical figure is the 50-billion m3 to be channelled through Power of Siberia 2 from north-western Siberia into China each year, which is similar to the volumes pumped via Nord Stream 1 to Germany before the blasts. Upon completion, China’s annual intake of Russian gas will exceed 100-billion m3.
This is a major boost for both Russia and China. For years there were doubts that the new pipeline project would be approved. Beijing was concerned about becoming overly reliant on Russian energy and wary of depending on a neighbour for transit. But that calculus has shifted.
Geopolitical tensions, along with the profitability of re-exporting pipeline gas as LNG, have made the pipeline a no-brainer for Beijing. The agreement was also struck amid Middle East volatility, which undermines confidence in LNG shipping routes. A land-based artery for cheap pipeline gas offers stability in a period of global flux while supporting China’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/REUTERS
China’s leader Xi Jinping’s description of the project as “hard connectivity” underscored that for Beijing energy corridors are not only about economics but also long-term geopolitical strategy. They are instruments to entrench partnerships while safeguarding access to energy in times of conflict. Deeper integration between Russia and China also has political and military consequences, making a return to the Sino-Soviet split of the Cold War era almost impossible.
Russia secures a guaranteed outlet while strengthening a partnership with China, which both Vladimir Putin and Xi describe as “without limits”. Meanwhile, China locks in more affordable energy supplies. This will further boost China’s manufacturing competitiveness at a time when China has already overtaken the German motor industry and already manufactures more than the entire G7 combined.
China became the world’s largest car exporter in 2023, outpacing German competitors in revenue, profitability and EV innovations. In 2024 China exported a record 6.4-million cars, compared with Germany’s 3.4-million. This surge from fewer than 1-million exports in 2020 underlines how rapidly China has displaced Germany in this symbolically important manufacturing industry.
This should come as no surprise. China already has an advantage in labour, capital, electricity and transport costs, with integrated supply chains, superior port infrastructure, access to skilled labour and better proximity to growth markets. Power of Siberia 2 won’t make much difference to China. However, the pipeline could see Germany and the EU fall even further behind.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Germany reels from energy shock as Brics countries gain edge
Nord Stream loss and Russia–China pipeline deal deepen competitiveness crisis for Europe’s largest economy
German economic growth and factory output have stalled since the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, with higher energy costs making German enterprises less competitive and driving up unemployment to its highest level in a decade.
Meanwhile, a new agreement between Beijing and Moscow to build a pipeline to reroute natural gas once destined for the EU towards China could give these Brics countries an additional economic advantage over Germany and the rest of Europe at a time when the EU is already struggling.
For decades Russian energy flows underpinned the strength of the German economy, a trend that accelerated after the collapse of the Soviet Union but had already begun during the Cold War. This is why the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines has proven so costly, with Brics states like India and China enjoying access to cheaper energy than G7 competitors such as Germany and Japan.
The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline deal threatens to further solidify this trend, making it even more difficult for German manufacturers to compete with their Chinese competitors. This could affect Germany’s fiscal position, with implications for the EU as a whole as well as global bond markets.
The German government has already suspended budget rules to increase military spending in response to the war in Ukraine, and chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned openly that the welfare state can no longer be sustained.
The French government has already collapsed over budget deficits, and the permanent loss of access to Russian pipeline gas threatens to institutionalise Europe’s polycrisis.
Already struggling with slowing growth, competition from Asia, ageing populations, labour shortages and strained budgets, Europe’s decision to try to sever its dependence on Russian gas has proven costly.
While the EU continues to purchase Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) — at far higher prices than its previous pipeline supplies — China will receive far cheaper pipeline gas, re-exporting the excess as LNG, at a profit.
LNG is at least three times more expensive than pipeline gas, which is why European electricity prices exploded following the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines. Following the blasts, prices doubled compared with the year before, touching record levels above €700 per megawatt-hour in August 2022.
Nord Stream shortfall
Bottlenecks in coal markets and reduced nuclear availability in France added further pressure, but the shortfall from Nord Stream remained the central driver. Studies indicate that continued energy flows from Russia would have delivered significant savings for EU consumers by keeping wholesale prices lower, with knock-on effects for the entire European industrial supply chain.
Higher energy prices have had a negative economic effect on Germany, but there are also political ramifications. German voters are increasingly gravitating towards the AfD, whose anti-immigrant rhetoric appeals to voters dissatisfied with the economic situation unfolding in the country. The AfD also supports the normalisation of ties and resumption of trade with Russia.
Asia energy shift
Nevertheless, even if German politics changes course in the coming years, it may be too little too late. Beyond the rapprochement between China and India, the Power of Siberia 2 agreement was the most significant outcome from the recent Shanghai Co-operation Summit, with Russia, China and Mongolia signing agreements that could permanently favour Asia over Europe in global energy markets.
The three countries signed a binding memorandum for the $14bn 2,600km pipeline, which will eventually carry 50-billion cubic metres of gas annually through Mongolia into northern China’s industrial hub. On completion, it will be the world’s largest piece of natural gas infrastructure.
The new pipeline in effect ends Europe’s role as Russia’s main customer, anchoring China as the new main market for Russian gas.
Mongolia, as host to the line, will gain from transit fees, while Russia recovers income and China boosts its energy supplies. Unlike Power of Siberia 1, which sources Asian-facing fields, the new route draws on reserves that previously went to Europe. As such, the new pipeline in effect ends Europe’s role as Russia’s main customer, anchoring China as the new main market for Russian gas.
In addition to the Power of Siberia 2 accord, Moscow has pledged to expand flows on existing lines. Power of Siberia 1 will increase volumes from 38-billion m3 to 44-billion m3 annually, about a quarter of what the EU once purchased. Meanwhile the Far Eastern route, connected to the Sakhalin projects, will rise from 10-billion m3 to 12-billion m3, roughly a tenth of Europe’s previous imports.
However, the critical figure is the 50-billion m3 to be channelled through Power of Siberia 2 from north-western Siberia into China each year, which is similar to the volumes pumped via Nord Stream 1 to Germany before the blasts. Upon completion, China’s annual intake of Russian gas will exceed 100-billion m3.
This is a major boost for both Russia and China. For years there were doubts that the new pipeline project would be approved. Beijing was concerned about becoming overly reliant on Russian energy and wary of depending on a neighbour for transit. But that calculus has shifted.
Geopolitical tensions, along with the profitability of re-exporting pipeline gas as LNG, have made the pipeline a no-brainer for Beijing. The agreement was also struck amid Middle East volatility, which undermines confidence in LNG shipping routes. A land-based artery for cheap pipeline gas offers stability in a period of global flux while supporting China’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.
China’s leader Xi Jinping’s description of the project as “hard connectivity” underscored that for Beijing energy corridors are not only about economics but also long-term geopolitical strategy. They are instruments to entrench partnerships while safeguarding access to energy in times of conflict. Deeper integration between Russia and China also has political and military consequences, making a return to the Sino-Soviet split of the Cold War era almost impossible.
Russia secures a guaranteed outlet while strengthening a partnership with China, which both Vladimir Putin and Xi describe as “without limits”. Meanwhile, China locks in more affordable energy supplies. This will further boost China’s manufacturing competitiveness at a time when China has already overtaken the German motor industry and already manufactures more than the entire G7 combined.
China became the world’s largest car exporter in 2023, outpacing German competitors in revenue, profitability and EV innovations. In 2024 China exported a record 6.4-million cars, compared with Germany’s 3.4-million. This surge from fewer than 1-million exports in 2020 underlines how rapidly China has displaced Germany in this symbolically important manufacturing industry.
This should come as no surprise. China already has an advantage in labour, capital, electricity and transport costs, with integrated supply chains, superior port infrastructure, access to skilled labour and better proximity to growth markets. Power of Siberia 2 won’t make much difference to China. However, the pipeline could see Germany and the EU fall even further behind.
• Shubitz is an independent Brics analyst.
READ MORE BY NICHOLAS SHUBITZ
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: The wisdom of improved China-India relations
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Nord Stream saga continues
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Chinese economy is thriving despite talk to the contrary
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: SA could be the bridge between the EU and Brics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANDRÉ PIENAAR AND CHRIS OPPERMAN: Critical minerals should be at the centre of ...
EU delays Russia sanctions amid Trump pressure on oil purchases
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Nord Stream saga continues
China’s Xi, flanked by Modi and Putin, calls for new global order
China’s Xi hosts Putin and Kim in challenge to West
EU approves new price cap on Russian oil but previous cap was ineffective
China and Russia mull nuclear plant for lunar station
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.