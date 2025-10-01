On September 18 the home affairs minister tabled the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel’s (ERCP) report before parliament. The panel was established under the Electoral Amendment Act of 2023 following sustained pressure from civil society groups, which argued that the act only minimally complied with the Constitutional Court’s judgment and failed to introduce sufficient reform.
Tasked with consulting the public, thoroughly investigating reform options and making recommendations towards a more inclusive, fair and accountable electoral system, the ERCP presents the most coherent and potent opportunity to re-establish and revive SA democracy.
Due to last-minute internal disputes, the panel submitted two reports to the minister – an original and an alternative report. The reports are largely similar. Both provide a historical overview of SA’s democratic transition, consider the recommendations from previous commissions and assess fundamental electoral design concepts. They evaluate three electoral systems against the panel’s guiding principles: retaining the current system, with minor adjustments; introducing smaller multi-member constituencies to bring representatives closer to voters; and introducing single-member constituencies with a compensatory element to ensure overall proportional representation.
The reports differ primarily in their recommendations. The original report suggests that SA’s democracy is in retreat. Its recommendations are proposed “in light of the findings and concerns emerging from public consultations”. It advises that “we heard the same concerns over and over again. Across provinces, languages, stakeholder groups, and rural and urban locations, the lack of accountability was the common theme.”
Reforms to boost accountability
Accordingly, the report “strongly recommends that parliament consider electoral reforms to strengthen the relationship between voters and their representatives”. The original report does not recommend retaining the current system. It only recommends the two options that introduce constituencies, promising to bring voters and representatives closer together. Fostering greater participatory democracy and improved accountability.
The alternative report, by contrast, bases its recommendations on a “purely technical analysis of all the options”. Instead of highlighting accountability, it considers “the impact of our history of colonialism and racism”, as well as “contextual, technical and practical issues related to electoral systems”. By recommending the retention of the current system, the report in effect sidelines the public’s demand for greater accountability.
If parliament keeps the current system, South Africans lose a vital chance to revive democracy, recentre power around the citizenry and hold politicians accountable.
The 1994 elections were held under the interim constitution, designed to attend to the political exigencies of the time: justice and representation. The system was meant to be updated for the 1999 elections, but the cabinet only established the Electoral Task Team to assess reform options in 2002. Its majority report suggested that public representatives tended to be loyal to their parties rather than to voters. To attend to the exigency of poor accountability, it proposed the introduction of a hybrid system. Multi-member constituencies alongside proportional representation.
The cabinet rejected these recommendations and prioritised governmental command over co-operative governance and accountability. Subsequent reviews have consistently highlighted the same concerns and suggested similar reforms. Even the final report of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture confirmed that the current system fails to ensure effective parliamentary oversight. It recommended significant changes to enhance democratic accountability.
Established in law, the ERCP offered real hope for meaningful reform. Its longer timeframe and more comprehensive scope allowed for broader participation and thorough analysis. Its central mandate to consult the public promised to advance participatory and substantive democracy.
Democracy is more than procedure
The Constitutional Court has often affirmed that democracy is more than mere procedure. Elections have a deeply substantive meaning; they drive and give life to the democratic project. Through democracy SA seeks to transform from a culture of authority, whereby powerful individuals dominate, to a culture of justification where any law or any act must be justified through reason, openness and accountability.
Whereas the work of the ERCP should be recognised, the window for no reform should be shut closed. Failing to reform not only squanders a critical opportunity for meaningful democratisation. It also contradicts the will of the people.
The alternative report’s recommendation to maintain the status quo was largely anticipated. All five panellists supporting the alternative were flagged in a 2024 letter from civil society organisations to the minister, raising concerns about the panel’s composition and credibility. Three had previously signalled their resistance to reform while serving on the preceding ministerial advisory committee, and four are current or former Electoral Commission officials with a documented preference for depoliticised approaches.
Given parliament’s longstanding reluctance to implement meaningful reform, the civil society electoral reform panel was established in 2024. Bringing together a broad coalition of civil society organisations, the panel is actively engaging the reform process to ensure that citizens’ voices are heard and their representation strengthened.
The line is drawn. If parliament keeps the current system, South Africans lose a vital chance to revive democracy, recentre power around the citizenry and hold politicians accountable. Constituencies bring citizens into the heart of politics, advance bottom-up democracy, and ensure that politicians depend on the people. Not the other way around.
The ERCP has made one thing clear: the people want reform. Parliament must listen. When it comes to electoral reform, they must choose — either they are with the people, or they are against them.
• Dr Kotzé is a member of the Civil Society Electoral Reform Panel.
KLAUS KOTZÉ: Electoral reform is SA’s chance to revive democracy
Parliament must heed the ERCP’s call for greater accountability and choose voters over party power
On September 18 the home affairs minister tabled the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel’s (ERCP) report before parliament. The panel was established under the Electoral Amendment Act of 2023 following sustained pressure from civil society groups, which argued that the act only minimally complied with the Constitutional Court’s judgment and failed to introduce sufficient reform.
Tasked with consulting the public, thoroughly investigating reform options and making recommendations towards a more inclusive, fair and accountable electoral system, the ERCP presents the most coherent and potent opportunity to re-establish and revive SA democracy.
Due to last-minute internal disputes, the panel submitted two reports to the minister – an original and an alternative report. The reports are largely similar. Both provide a historical overview of SA’s democratic transition, consider the recommendations from previous commissions and assess fundamental electoral design concepts. They evaluate three electoral systems against the panel’s guiding principles: retaining the current system, with minor adjustments; introducing smaller multi-member constituencies to bring representatives closer to voters; and introducing single-member constituencies with a compensatory element to ensure overall proportional representation.
The reports differ primarily in their recommendations. The original report suggests that SA’s democracy is in retreat. Its recommendations are proposed “in light of the findings and concerns emerging from public consultations”. It advises that “we heard the same concerns over and over again. Across provinces, languages, stakeholder groups, and rural and urban locations, the lack of accountability was the common theme.”
Reforms to boost accountability
Accordingly, the report “strongly recommends that parliament consider electoral reforms to strengthen the relationship between voters and their representatives”. The original report does not recommend retaining the current system. It only recommends the two options that introduce constituencies, promising to bring voters and representatives closer together. Fostering greater participatory democracy and improved accountability.
The alternative report, by contrast, bases its recommendations on a “purely technical analysis of all the options”. Instead of highlighting accountability, it considers “the impact of our history of colonialism and racism”, as well as “contextual, technical and practical issues related to electoral systems”. By recommending the retention of the current system, the report in effect sidelines the public’s demand for greater accountability.
If parliament keeps the current system, South Africans lose a vital chance to revive democracy, recentre power around the citizenry and hold politicians accountable.
The 1994 elections were held under the interim constitution, designed to attend to the political exigencies of the time: justice and representation. The system was meant to be updated for the 1999 elections, but the cabinet only established the Electoral Task Team to assess reform options in 2002. Its majority report suggested that public representatives tended to be loyal to their parties rather than to voters. To attend to the exigency of poor accountability, it proposed the introduction of a hybrid system. Multi-member constituencies alongside proportional representation.
The cabinet rejected these recommendations and prioritised governmental command over co-operative governance and accountability. Subsequent reviews have consistently highlighted the same concerns and suggested similar reforms. Even the final report of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture confirmed that the current system fails to ensure effective parliamentary oversight. It recommended significant changes to enhance democratic accountability.
Established in law, the ERCP offered real hope for meaningful reform. Its longer timeframe and more comprehensive scope allowed for broader participation and thorough analysis. Its central mandate to consult the public promised to advance participatory and substantive democracy.
Democracy is more than procedure
The Constitutional Court has often affirmed that democracy is more than mere procedure. Elections have a deeply substantive meaning; they drive and give life to the democratic project. Through democracy SA seeks to transform from a culture of authority, whereby powerful individuals dominate, to a culture of justification where any law or any act must be justified through reason, openness and accountability.
Whereas the work of the ERCP should be recognised, the window for no reform should be shut closed. Failing to reform not only squanders a critical opportunity for meaningful democratisation. It also contradicts the will of the people.
The alternative report’s recommendation to maintain the status quo was largely anticipated. All five panellists supporting the alternative were flagged in a 2024 letter from civil society organisations to the minister, raising concerns about the panel’s composition and credibility. Three had previously signalled their resistance to reform while serving on the preceding ministerial advisory committee, and four are current or former Electoral Commission officials with a documented preference for depoliticised approaches.
Given parliament’s longstanding reluctance to implement meaningful reform, the civil society electoral reform panel was established in 2024. Bringing together a broad coalition of civil society organisations, the panel is actively engaging the reform process to ensure that citizens’ voices are heard and their representation strengthened.
The line is drawn. If parliament keeps the current system, South Africans lose a vital chance to revive democracy, recentre power around the citizenry and hold politicians accountable. Constituencies bring citizens into the heart of politics, advance bottom-up democracy, and ensure that politicians depend on the people. Not the other way around.
The ERCP has made one thing clear: the people want reform. Parliament must listen. When it comes to electoral reform, they must choose — either they are with the people, or they are against them.
• Dr Kotzé is a member of the Civil Society Electoral Reform Panel.
EDITORIAL: Safeguarding the IEC’s credibility
NATASHA MARRIAN: MK’s continued targeting of IEC smells of trickery
KHAYA SITHOLE: Jury out on fate of self-serving bills ANC passed before 2024 polls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bleak assessment of IEC commissioner candidates by Maya panel
EDITORIAL: Safeguarding the IEC’s credibility
Political Party Funding Act amendments pave way for more donations
NATASHA MARRIAN: MK’s continued targeting of IEC smells of trickery
IEC workshop to test if SA’s ready for e-voting
SCOTT TIMCKE AND MICHAEL HENDRICKSE: New frontiers of information manipulation ...
LINDOKUHLE TONONO: IEC getting it all wrong with the youth
KAVISHA PILLAY: Subverting truth for power
Electoral reform panel mulls threshold for parliamentary seats
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.