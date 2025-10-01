Market focus is on producers’ plans for a larger output increase next month and outcome of US government shutdown
Nord Stream loss and Russia–China pipeline deal deepen competitiveness crisis for Europe’s largest economy
The utility wants search warrant to be reviewed, set aside and declared invalid
Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson
Headline earnings grew by 26% to R8bn in the six months to end-August
Business Day TV spoke with Nthabiseng Moleko, economist at Stellenbosch Business School
Cheap Chinese imports are flooding the market despite safeguards, exposing weak enforcement at SA’s borders
US president tells commanders military might may be needed to combat ‘invasion from within’
Ox Nché will start while Grant Williams, Jesse Kriel and Bongi Mbonambi are added to the bench
Meandering canals, lush parks and e-scooters make the German city one of the world’s greenest and most environmentally friendly
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Exhibit A at Madlanga commission
Khumalo details how ‘Cat’ Matlala paid Brown Mogotsi to influence Mchunu
Police top brass and politicians abetted Matlala in dodging prosecution, Khumalo tells probe
Madlanga commission: crime intelligence boss expected to connect the dots
Not all evidence will be made public, Dumisani Khumalo tells commission
Axing of task team delayed justice in KZN political killings, commission hears
