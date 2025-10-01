Opinion

CARTOON: Exhibit A at Madlanga commission

01 October 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, October 1 2025
Wednesday, October 1 2025

Khumalo details how ‘Cat’ Matlala paid Brown Mogotsi to influence Mchunu

Messages on Matlala’s cellphone when he was arrested on May 14 revealed to Madlanga commission
National
19 hours ago

Police top brass and politicians abetted Matlala in dodging prosecution, Khumalo tells probe

SAPS crime intelligence head testifies about officials’ connection to attempted murder accused who is allegedly linked to drug trafficking syndicate
National
1 day ago

Madlanga commission: crime intelligence boss expected to connect the dots

Dumisani Khumalo was central to operations of the political killings task team
National
2 days ago

Not all evidence will be made public, Dumisani Khumalo tells commission

Khumalo is a key witness at the Madlanga commission as he serves as the national convener of the KZN political killings task team
National
1 day ago

Axing of task team delayed justice in KZN political killings, commission hears

Families of victims were left waiting for months. says KZN director of public prosecutions head advocate
National
4 days ago
Tuesday, September 30 2025
Tuesday, September 30 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
What bosses need to know about the 2026 review of ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: A rare, balanced view of SA
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: Thabo Mbeki and the time machine
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANDRÉ PIENAAR AND CHRIS OPPERMAN: Critical ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: Super Sacha, the numero uno of world ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.