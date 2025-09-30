MOHAU LECHEKO: Grievance as an economic policy has failed

Nationalism is a dominant political ideology in SA, and it hangs over this country’s economy like a dark cloud. So, what is nationalism? The catalyst and main driver of nationalist movements is grievance. Grievance emerges when segments of a population feel that they are excluded from enjoying the political, social and economic benefits in a given society.
African nationalism in SA, exemplified and led by the ANC, emerged as a result of African populations being legislatively excluded from voting, owning land and property, acquiring certain skills and participating in particular professions, and the enforcement of racist apartheid laws and other gross violations of human rights by whites against African populations. The black African middle class of the 1900s formed the ANC and used their grievance to mobilise organised labour, faith-based organisations, the poor and other civil society groups.
What happened at the dawn of democracy in 1994 was that this grievance became a point of departure when crafting the constitution and government policy. The grievance is fully captured by the preamble to the constitution, which states that “We, the people of SA, recognise the injustices of our past”. This one line from the preamble fully encapsulates the main motive and “spirit” of ANC policy and governance post-1994. The ANC’s main policy objective is to reverse the injustices or grievances of the past and to include those who were previously excluded.
So, has the ANC achieved this policy objective 30 years into our democracy? If we define the ANC as that black African middle class of the 1900s and its contemporary successors, then the answer is yes. The black African middle class in the ANC are now the governing political elite; they have repealed all the racist apartheid laws, and a large number of them have accumulated immense wealth. The ANC has also successfully built up a large, highly paid new African middle class in the private and public sectors of the economy through its broad-based BEE policy.
However, if we understand the ANC as an alliance that includes organised labour, faith-based organisations and the poor, all of whom supported the ANC during the liberation struggle, then the answer is no. Sixty percent of South Africans are considered poor, and 33% are unemployed. This all happens in a context where economic growth has been hovering barely above the 0% mark for the last decade.
Although successful in securing social and political liberties, the ANC’s nationalist, grievance-driven policies have failed to build an economy that benefits the poor. Nationalist, grievance-driven economic policies are incompatible with developing a growing modern economy that benefits the majority.
Why has nationalism failed to grow SA’s economy? First, because as mentioned above, nationalism fights for inclusion into the system, not to change it. Therefore, from an economic perspective, the ANC has kept the British colonial mineral extraction economy intact and merely changed its racial composition in some quarters through BEE. A colonial economy is structured to create jobs in the empire, not in the colony. The few jobs that remain in the colony are usually low-skilled jobs with low wages. That is why our economy is failing to grow. The jobs and sophisticated, high-value products are sitting elsewhere.
However, the ANC’s obsession with grievance prevents it from viewing the economy this way. It has prioritised the inclusion of a few Africans in an economy that structurally condemns a majority of the population to poverty and joblessness. The structure of the economy is the main issue, not the racial composition. Instead of fixating on BEE the ANC should rather have focused on building a beneficiation roadmap for SA that might have resulted in a diversified, modern and inclusive economy 30 years later.
Furthermore, grievance has driven the ANC to create a bloated and highly paid public service. In its quest to equalise the standard of living of black and white middle classes, the party has diverted economic surpluses away from investment into consumption. The IMF Government Finance Statistics for 2015 showed that SA spends almost 16% of its GDP on compensation for government employees. Countries with comparable GDPs such as Indonesia only spend 6%. This happens while SA’s gross capital formation (investment in productive capacity) as a percentage of GDP has been declining from 18.63% in 2015 to 13.6% in 2021. Again, grievance has led the ANC down an economic path that adversely affects the poor.
We cannot continue to run the SA economy on grievance. We should also reject the ANC’s propaganda that scrapping BEE means going back to apartheid. The party is using nationalist rhetoric as a cover-up for failure. It has failed to build an economy for the majority. A modern economy is run on data and knowledgeable leadership, not BEE scores.
• Lecheko, a nonexecutive board member at the Incubation Centre of SA, is a national account manager with Unilever.
