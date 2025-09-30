Benign US inflation data gives markets reason to believe further Fed cuts are coming in October and December, says Capital.com analyst
The goal should be getting black South Africans steady salaries, real contracts and routes into skilled work
Employees who turned a blind eye to the looting pocketed a collective R122m, with one official getting R30m
Julius Malema will be back in court for judgment in a case involving the alleged firing of a firearm
Former Amplats boss becomes the first woman to lead Newmont in its 104-year history
World is living too dangerously for us to dismantle defences now, says Lesetja Kganyago
The Packaging Industry
The plan includes a ceasefire, hostage release and staged Israeli withdrawal
Fifa disciplinary committee finds SA guilty of playing Teboho Mokoena in Lesotho qualifier
The all-wheel drive SUVs arrive in October to bolster the Chinese brand’s local offering
CARTOON: Masemola’s logic twist
Not all evidence will be made public, Dumisani Khumalo tells commission
Axing of task team delayed justice in KZN political killings, commission hears
Police legal head accuses Mchunu of usurping Masemola’s powers
Another head rolls as allegations fly at Madlanga commission
Masemola: Mchunu told me Ramaphosa backed disbanding of KZN task team
Matlala’s phone records show Mchunu tried to derail probes, Masemola testifies
