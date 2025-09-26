CARTOON: Kunene brushed squeaky clean

Stronger-than-expected data reduces expectation for further easing this year, while traders await personal consumption expenditures report
The FSCA has revealed a big rise in employers failing to pay retirement fund contributions, noting a 50% increase in noncompliant employers over the past two years
‘There are many Zulu speakers in Gauteng and in Johannesburg in particular, and a lot of them voted for MK,’ said Zille
Segment now accounts for almost one-third of the country’s fast-moving consumer goods market
According to the BER, retail and wholesaler confidence also weakened in third quarter, signalling softer demand ahead
SA’s G20 presidency provides a rare chance to embed women’s financial inclusion into global economic policy
Profit at miners could fall as much as 25% over five years because of ecosystem degradation
By Sunday, fans may have to rename Bethpage Black as Bethpage Black and Blue
When your food isn’t on the menu, what does it say about belonging, identity, and value?
