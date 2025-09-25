How might a border guard get rich? Might a border crosser from the north believe that three R100 notes slipped into a travel document could make the difference between a three week visa and a three month visa? Why might a Zimbabwean be willing to risk paying an unofficial premium to stay in SA legally for a few extra months?
While SA’s per capita GDP has been stagnant for the past decade, it is still more than double that of Zimbabwe. And just as water runs downhill, people gravitate towards better income opportunities, to where they have greater freedom to work and to earn. The SA border management officers must work far harder than their Zimbabwean counterparts to limit the flow of foreign visitors who intend to work, legally or illegally, in their country.
Higher incomes don’t just happen. While culture and personal aptitudes certainly play a large role, the biggest differences between peoples of similar cultures are explained by the governance of the jurisdiction in which they live and the resulting level of freedom with which they are blessed to live and work.
Balancing liberty and power
We have long known that people who live in relatively free and orderly societies tend to enjoy higher standards of living, longer lifespans, greater safety, better health and less corruption. The difficulty lies in how to achieve and maintain such liberty when the temptations haunting those who would govern us lead them to expand their power at the expense of our freedom and livelihoods.
Given this tension between liberty and the will to power, we can see the expansion of governmental powers as a form of corruption, a deviation from the promise and prerequisites of prosperity. And while not all forms of corruption can be explained by ideology, all ideologies that expand the reach and power of government officials will necessarily manifest in corruption, both grand and petty.
We can measure this. The newly released “Economic Freedom of the World 2025 Annual Report” shares data on several measures of economic freedom for 165 countries and legal jurisdictions covering most of the world. When these measures of each country’s overall economic freedom are compared to corresponding measures of perceived corruption, the correlation is strongly negative. The more economically free a country is, the less burdened it is by corruption. The less power a government official has over the livelihoods of other citizens, the less able is that official to extract profit for political favours.
The more economically free a country is, the less burdened it is by corruption.
Economic freedom is not the same as political freedom, but measures of “personal freedom” also strongly positively correlate with economic freedom. Higher economic freedom scores are also associated with less poverty, lower rates of infant mortality and longer lifespans.
Of the 165 countries with Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) scores, SA ranks in 83rd place, with a score of 6.61 out of 10. Zimbabwe ranks 164th with a score of 3.91, which explains the wide difference in per capita income and in the direction of worker migration. Within Africa, SA has neither the highest nor the lowest EFW score. But compared with several other regions of the world Sub-Saharan Africa scores the lowest, though it has improved on average over much of the past 25 years. Unfortunately, within that group SA’s EFW ranking and absolute score have both been in slow decline.
The overall EFW score is an average of scores from five categories, or “areas”, of economic freedom: size of government; legal system & property rights; sound money; freedom to trade internationally; and regulation. Of these, SA’s highest score is in the area of sound money. It is still low compared with other countries, but with the promise of a lower inflation target we can expect that EFW score to improve in the coming years. In contrast, the SA Reserve Bank’s stated desire to phase out cash will almost certainly cause more harm than good. And the Bank’s latest search for a link between monetary policy and climate change seems to be little more than shilling for a carbon tax.
This brings us to the first area (size of government), which includes government spending and taxation. This category has been competing with the second area (legal system & property rights) to be SA’s lowest category. With high government consumption and redistribution plus interest payments on government debt, any new taxes or increased rates are likely to dampen economic growth and further shrink the tax base.
The slow decline of the second area score is perhaps the most worrisome. Judicial independence is of only token value when the courts lack impartiality, and a society that loses its respect for private property rights cannot remain civilised.
Breakdown in the rule of law
In such a society people are afraid to go out in the daylight and will not even try it at night. The failure of police services has forced people to change their lifestyles and devote an increasing portion of their after-tax income to private security arrangements. As the second area score declines a government’s perceived legitimacy also declines.
A breakdown in the rule of law and the loss of legitimacy cannot be corrected by an authoritarian crackdown. But that becomes the danger. A government must either perform its core functions — such as adjudication, policing and provision of municipal services — with a degree of competence or yield its authority and resources to the private neighbourhood associations that rise naturally to fill the gap.
Respect for law and the maintenance of order depend on a foundation of rational law, much of it tested by centuries of history and the fair, competent enforcement of such law. The same applies to regulation of business activity, especially to employment law, which now treats employers and employees — and even different racial groups — as adversaries rather than as freely co-operating adults, equal before the law.
A morally founded determination to increase economic freedom, with a steadfast focus on the protection of its essential legal foundations, is the only path compatible with human dignity and a prosperous civil society.
• Grant is professor of finance & economics at Cumberland University and a senior associate at the Free Market Foundation.
RICHARD J GRANT: Economic freedom is the path to prosperity
While the scores of Sub-Saharan African countries have improved over the past 25 years, SA has declined
How might a border guard get rich? Might a border crosser from the north believe that three R100 notes slipped into a travel document could make the difference between a three week visa and a three month visa? Why might a Zimbabwean be willing to risk paying an unofficial premium to stay in SA legally for a few extra months?
While SA’s per capita GDP has been stagnant for the past decade, it is still more than double that of Zimbabwe. And just as water runs downhill, people gravitate towards better income opportunities, to where they have greater freedom to work and to earn. The SA border management officers must work far harder than their Zimbabwean counterparts to limit the flow of foreign visitors who intend to work, legally or illegally, in their country.
Higher incomes don’t just happen. While culture and personal aptitudes certainly play a large role, the biggest differences between peoples of similar cultures are explained by the governance of the jurisdiction in which they live and the resulting level of freedom with which they are blessed to live and work.
Balancing liberty and power
We have long known that people who live in relatively free and orderly societies tend to enjoy higher standards of living, longer lifespans, greater safety, better health and less corruption. The difficulty lies in how to achieve and maintain such liberty when the temptations haunting those who would govern us lead them to expand their power at the expense of our freedom and livelihoods.
Given this tension between liberty and the will to power, we can see the expansion of governmental powers as a form of corruption, a deviation from the promise and prerequisites of prosperity. And while not all forms of corruption can be explained by ideology, all ideologies that expand the reach and power of government officials will necessarily manifest in corruption, both grand and petty.
We can measure this. The newly released “Economic Freedom of the World 2025 Annual Report” shares data on several measures of economic freedom for 165 countries and legal jurisdictions covering most of the world. When these measures of each country’s overall economic freedom are compared to corresponding measures of perceived corruption, the correlation is strongly negative. The more economically free a country is, the less burdened it is by corruption. The less power a government official has over the livelihoods of other citizens, the less able is that official to extract profit for political favours.
The more economically free a country is, the less burdened it is by corruption.
Economic freedom is not the same as political freedom, but measures of “personal freedom” also strongly positively correlate with economic freedom. Higher economic freedom scores are also associated with less poverty, lower rates of infant mortality and longer lifespans.
Of the 165 countries with Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) scores, SA ranks in 83rd place, with a score of 6.61 out of 10. Zimbabwe ranks 164th with a score of 3.91, which explains the wide difference in per capita income and in the direction of worker migration. Within Africa, SA has neither the highest nor the lowest EFW score. But compared with several other regions of the world Sub-Saharan Africa scores the lowest, though it has improved on average over much of the past 25 years. Unfortunately, within that group SA’s EFW ranking and absolute score have both been in slow decline.
The overall EFW score is an average of scores from five categories, or “areas”, of economic freedom: size of government; legal system & property rights; sound money; freedom to trade internationally; and regulation. Of these, SA’s highest score is in the area of sound money. It is still low compared with other countries, but with the promise of a lower inflation target we can expect that EFW score to improve in the coming years. In contrast, the SA Reserve Bank’s stated desire to phase out cash will almost certainly cause more harm than good. And the Bank’s latest search for a link between monetary policy and climate change seems to be little more than shilling for a carbon tax.
This brings us to the first area (size of government), which includes government spending and taxation. This category has been competing with the second area (legal system & property rights) to be SA’s lowest category. With high government consumption and redistribution plus interest payments on government debt, any new taxes or increased rates are likely to dampen economic growth and further shrink the tax base.
The slow decline of the second area score is perhaps the most worrisome. Judicial independence is of only token value when the courts lack impartiality, and a society that loses its respect for private property rights cannot remain civilised.
Breakdown in the rule of law
In such a society people are afraid to go out in the daylight and will not even try it at night. The failure of police services has forced people to change their lifestyles and devote an increasing portion of their after-tax income to private security arrangements. As the second area score declines a government’s perceived legitimacy also declines.
A breakdown in the rule of law and the loss of legitimacy cannot be corrected by an authoritarian crackdown. But that becomes the danger. A government must either perform its core functions — such as adjudication, policing and provision of municipal services — with a degree of competence or yield its authority and resources to the private neighbourhood associations that rise naturally to fill the gap.
Respect for law and the maintenance of order depend on a foundation of rational law, much of it tested by centuries of history and the fair, competent enforcement of such law. The same applies to regulation of business activity, especially to employment law, which now treats employers and employees — and even different racial groups — as adversaries rather than as freely co-operating adults, equal before the law.
A morally founded determination to increase economic freedom, with a steadfast focus on the protection of its essential legal foundations, is the only path compatible with human dignity and a prosperous civil society.
• Grant is professor of finance & economics at Cumberland University and a senior associate at the Free Market Foundation.
EDITORIAL: Would-be Joburg mayors face formidable challenge
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Rising discontent in SA has dire implications
NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s path back to power … and its pitfalls
JUN KAJEE: How SA’s democracy cannibalises itself from within
TOBY SHAPSHAK: The world has gone more than slightly mad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MICHAEL AVERY: Out of-touch Reserve Bank risks strangling growth to prove a ...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Rising discontent in SA has dire implications
KEVIN MALUNGA: Protecting SA’s guardians of democracy
JUN KAJEE: How SA’s democracy cannibalises itself from within
SHAWN HAGEDORN: The pitfalls of thinking too small when planning development
NATASHA MARRIAN: Tripartite alliance faces reckoning ahead of 2026
DEANNE CHATTERTON: Why SA must grasp its African moment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.