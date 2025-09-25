Africa’s booming population is placing considerable strain on its infrastructure.
With the continent’s population projected to rise from about 1.55-billion today to 2.5-billion by 2050 (UN World Population Prospects), Africa is young, urbanising and increasingly connected, but the infrastructure meant to sustain it is ageing and outdated.
This demographic surge should be a powerful economic asset, driving demand for goods as well as housing, energy, transport, water and digital networks, yet the foundations to meet this demand are weak, with too little funding to build them.
Infrastructure delivery is slow and not forward thinking, leaving an annual financing gap of more than $100bn, heightening the risk of a shortfall that could slow growth for decades.
Funding bottlenecks
A significant obstacle to developing Africa’s infrastructure lies in how these public projects are procured. In many African markets bank guarantees are still the default requirement for contractors. This forces them to immobilise millions in working capital by tying up cash or borrowing against credit lines for the life of a project. It’s an outdated practice that reduces liquidity, shrinks the pool of qualified bidders, slows down delivery and in many cases puts projects on hold indefinitely.
A more efficient alternative is to use insurance guarantees, also known as surety bonds. Instead of the contractor pledging their own assets, a regulated insurer provides the financial backing. By shifting the obligation from the contractor’s balance sheet to the insurer’s, the contractor’s capital is freed up, giving them greater liquidity, the ability to take on more projects and opening up the bidding process to a wider range of companies, which increases competition and reduces costs for the project owner.
While contractors are still responsible for meeting performance standards, the insurer’s oversight gives project owners an extra layer of performance monitoring and security. This is already a proven, workable and widely used risk management tool in North America, Europe and other regions. In Africa, it offers a credible solution to accelerate infrastructure development and keep pace with its rapid population growth.
A developing world model
In India, where skyrocketing infrastructure needs were being held back by rigid financing rules, regulators moved decisively after recognising that bank guarantees were not working in that economy because they constrained contractor capacity and slowed project delivery.
The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority issued guidelines in 2022, enabling insurers to roll out surety insurance products. By April of that year insurers could issue performance, bid and maintenance bonds — moving risk away from capital-heavy bank guarantees to collateral-light but credibility-rich instruments.
Two years later the authority further loosened the reins by reducing the solvency requirement for such instruments and removing a 30% cap on contract exposure — changes that lowered the barriers to market entry and encouraged participation by more insurers.That regulatory clarity stimulated movement. By mid‑2024 about 700 surety bonds valued at ₹3,000 crore (roughly R5.9bn) had been issued.
Though still modest, it was significant in a previously nascent field, reports The Economic Times. The instruments restored liquidity for contractors, enabling them to bid without locking down vast sums in collateral, and offered project owners credible performance security while broadening the pool of participants.This Indian experiment underscores the point that policy adjustments, backed by education and market infrastructure, can stimulate uptake of surety bonds.
If India’s experience is a proof point, Africa too has multilateral insurers and development finance institutions that have underwritten tens of billions of dollars in trade and investment flows since the early 2000s.These entities structure bid bonds, performance bonds, off-taker guarantees and liquidity facilities — long-tenor tools that shield projects, especially renewable energy independent power producers, from payment disruptions and commercial strain.
In Uganda, a 20MW solar project became bankable through an insurance-backed guarantee that covered several months of revenue, significantly improving the project’s risk profile.In Angola, insurance-backed guarantees have supported billions in energy, water and road financing, reducing funding costs and extending repayment tenors; in one instance, partnering with a development bank to finance a $1.1bn water utility project with lower interest exposure.
Rewriting Africa’s next chapter
Imagine a road map that repositions insurance guarantees: not as exotic innovations but as integral infrastructure finance tools:
Governments must revise procurement codes to recognise surety bonds alongside bank guarantees, defining minimum solvency and rating thresholds.
Pilot projects could serve as proofs of concept, showcasing how insurance guarantees unlock contract participation and improve cost profiles.
Insurers should be granted clear legal recourse, particularly in default scenarios, so connectivity to insolvency frameworks will strengthen surety credibility.
Multilateral and regional insurers could expand capacity by co-guaranteeing or reinsuring locally issued bonds, building underwriting scale.
Data rationality and transparency must grow: tracking bond performance and claims will bolster confidence and pricing accuracy.
The implications extend beyond mechanics. Contractors, especially SMEs, would require less collateral, freeing working capital and allowing them to bid on more — and larger — projects. Project owners/governments would see more bidders, reducing costs and improving outcomes. Banks would shift from guarantee-centric credit to project finance, freeing capital for productive deployment.
Insurers would access a new product stream, growing their markets and underwriting sophistication. And project owners could gain greater confidence, knowing that project delivery and payment risks are managed by rated, regulated institutions, not anchored to sovereign balance sheets.
As Africa builds roads, power plants, ports, and digital networks of the future, surety bonds hold the answer. India’s regulatory pivot, while early stage, demonstrates just how quickly the ground can shift.Africa already has a decades-long record of insurance-backed instruments in action; what’s needed now is policy clarity and multi-stakeholder commitment to build on that foundation.
Investors, CEOs, and institutional leaders should recognise that insurance guarantees are a practical tool worth backing, by adopting them more widely, building the market’s capacity, and using them to drive Africa’s infrastructure through clever financing tools.
• Dingemans is credit specialities leader for India, Middle East & Africa at insurance broking and risk management firm Marsh.
Investors, CEOs and institutions urged to back guarantees as a powerful tool to drive infrastructure investment
NALEDZANI MOSOMANE: How the B20 can close the $1.7-trillion gender credit gap
JACQUES MORISSET: Reimagining state structure for inclusive growth
DON ROSS AND ROSS HARVEY: An atrocity is planned in Madikwe
