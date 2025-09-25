SA’s presidency of the G20 in 2025 and the work of the B20 business engagement group could not be more timely.
Both platforms have placed entrepreneurship and financial inclusion firmly on the agenda, creating a rare opportunity to address systemic barriers facing small businesses. The conclusion of the two-day Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2025 was a reminder that visibility matters, but that it has to translate into structural change, particularly for women entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurship is not easy. Accessing finance, building markets and navigating regulation are hurdles faced by all small and medium-sized businesses. Yet these challenges are often more pronounced for women.
From a financial inclusion perspective, women are less active in formalised business activity and face persistent gaps in access to capital compared with men, with the globalcredit gap for women-owned SMEs estimated at $1.4-trillion to $1.7-trillion according to the International Finance Corporation. The needs are highest in Sub-Saharan Africa and East Asia.
Social realities compound the issue: gender inequality in household and care responsibilities means women entrepreneurs often have to work harder than men to achieve outcomes that come more readily to their male counterparts. The result is that structural barriers weigh more heavily on women, even though they are addressing the same entrepreneurial challenges.
Financial constraints limit growth
High collateral requirements, limited credit histories and persistent informality mean many women are unable to access affordable finance or integrate into supply chains. This is a social equity issue and an economic constraint that holds back growth, job creation and competitiveness.
The B20’s finance and infrastructure task force recently presented comprehensive recommendations to improve access to capital. While the recommendations address systemic challenges broadly, they hold particular promise for advancing women-led enterprises, which often face disproportionate barriers to funding.
High collateral requirements, limited credit histories and persistent informality mean many women are unable to access affordable finance or integrate into supply chains.
The recommendations focus on derisking investment environments by increasing the use of blended finance and innovative public-private philanthropic partnerships. They also emphasise the critical need for early-stage project preparation facilities that can transform promising ventures into investment-ready propositions.
The framework advocates for expanded public-private partnerships to broaden financing options and facilitate market entry opportunities. Robust performance indicators will ensure that inclusion commitments translate into measurable outcomes rather than remaining aspirational goals.
These recommendationsecho what we see through Standard Bank’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme. Over the past year, ESD has supported thousands of jobs, channelled funding to black-owned SMEs, and delivered targeted interventions for women entrepreneurs.
Evidence from SA initiatives
Initiatives such as the Basali Development Programme have equipped women business owners with skills development and grant funding. Outcomes, detailed in our 2024 Report to Society, show that when women entrepreneurs access finance, skills and markets, they reinvest in families, communities and future growth.
Closing the gender finance gap would ... unlock new growth markets, diversify supply chains and accelerate Africa’s integration into global trade.
There is ample research indicating that women entrepreneurs are less likely to default on loans than men, and that their reinvestment patterns amplify the developmental return on capital. Closing the gender finance gap would therefore unlock new growth markets, diversify supply chains and accelerate Africa’s integration into global trade.
The risk is inertia. Conferences and communiqués create visibility, but without measurable implementation, structural barriers will persist. This is why the B20’s focus on key performance indicators is critical. Policymakers, financiers and corporates must now move beyond intent to action.
SA’s G20 presidency provides a rare chance to embed women’s financial inclusion into global economic policy. Beyond the rhetorical, this task is practical as it adjusts risk models, reforms procurement, scales blended finance and measures outcomes. Not if but when we succeed, the continent will empower its women entrepreneurs and strengthen its competitiveness in global markets.
• Mosomane is head of enterprise & supplier development at SA Business & Commercial Banking at Standard Bank Group.
