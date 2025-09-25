GUGU LOURIE: Canal+ now has MultiChoice, but another battle looms over Showmax
Maxime Saada faces an inherent contradiction, with rival Comcast owning 30% of the SA streaming service
As a student of history I was rereading David Chandler’s The Campaigns of Napoleon, which outlines the military genius that led to the French emperor’s greatest victories, and ultimately to his downfall. I couldn’t help but see a modern parallel in Maxime Saada, the CEO of Canal+, who has outsmarted the SA authorities in his battle to seize control of MultiChoice.
Saada’s campaign was a masterpiece of corporate warfare. He employed tactics comparable to an ever-shifting kaleidoscope of moves and intentions, baffling and dazing his conventionally minded opponents into a state of disconcerting moral disequilibrium. ..
