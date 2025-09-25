Weaker dollar supports metal ahead of release of personal consumption expenditures report that will provide insight into the Fed’s policy path
Weak export controls and lethargic bureaucracy have created a black market bonanza
President’s name surfaces twice in evidence, raising prospect he may be summoned
Exits show the union’s parliamentary branch power plays and factionalism echo SA political dynamics
Michelle Phillips says sweeping reforms will give private sector bigger role as group seeks capital injection
Raising additional capital, absent the discipline of required cost of capital beating returns, is likely to be wasted
SA’s G20 presidency provides a rare chance to embed women’s financial inclusion into global economic policy
White House declines to confirm Mokhethi Shelile’s statement, which follows talks with House and Senate officials
Springbok coach expects fierce clash in crucial Rugby Championship match
Formula One’s oldest driver says he is more likely to retire next year if his team is competitive
CARTOON: Trump off the rails at the UN
SA pushes US to renew Agoa but warns it is diversifying
Trump talks peace as Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City
Trump links autism to vaccines and Tylenol in break with medical consensus
Kremlin to offer Rubio ‘real information’ as Trump claims about war in Ukraine are mistaken
Trump’s new ‘America first’ health strategy jeopardises US aid to SA
