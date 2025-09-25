ALEX MALAPANE: Inflation slowdown is a chance, not a win

SA’s annual consumer inflation slowed to 3.3% in August, from 3.5% in July, edging closer to the SA Reserve Bank’s preferred 3% anchor. For technocrats, this is a moment worth noting: inflation is firmly within the target band, lending credibility to monetary policy and offering reassurance to markets.
However, while the data makes for good headlines, the lived reality for most South Africans remains harsh. Numbers alone cannot mask the deeper malaise of weak growth, stubborn unemployment and pervasive inequality.
The latest disinflation has been driven primarily by housing and utilities, alongside food and nonalcoholic beverages. Electricity tariffs, which rose by 12.7% year on year in July, eased slightly in August, while bread and cereals increased by 4.2% compared with 5% the previous month. Oils and fats declined sharply, by 6.5% year on year, offering a reprieve for households, but vegetables climbed 7.8%, fuelled by drought in key provinces.
On a month-to-month basis overall consumer prices rose just 0.1% in August compared with 0.2% in July, confirming the cooling trajectory. Yet such marginal declines are imperceptible to the single mother in Mamelodi stretching a cashier’s wage across rent, transport and school fees, or the small trader in Alexandra who still battles to sell goods to a customer base living hand to mouth.
What gives weight to the August data is not just the inflation number itself but the broader macroeconomic context. Real GDP grew 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025, recovering from the anaemic 0.1% in the first quarter.
The strongest contributions came from mining, manufacturing and trade, while construction and transport contracted. Year-to-date projections suggest the economy may expand only 1% in 2025, a fraction of the 3%-4% growth needed to lift employment and meaningfully raise incomes.
Unemployment worsened to 33.2% in the second quarter, with youth joblessness still hovering near crisis levels. Herein lies the contradiction: inflation is slowing not because SA is in good shape economically, but because demand is weak and households are under pressure.
Monetary policy has been central to this outcome. After a prolonged tightening cycle the Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in July, bringing it to 7% from 7.25%, with the prime lending rate adjusting to 10.5%. This cautious easing reflects the Bank’s success in bringing inflation down, but it also highlights the delicate balance between price stability and growth.
Household debt-to-income remains high at 62%, and credit extension to consumers is muted, limiting spending power. Small and medium-sized enterprises, which should be engines of job creation, continue to face difficulties accessing affordable finance. Stability in prices, while necessary, is insufficient to unlock dynamism in the real economy.
Internationally, SA is moving in line with the global disinflation cycle. Inflation in the US moderated to 2.7% in August, the eurozone recorded 2.4%, and Brazil, an emerging market peer, stood at 3.5%. The global easing of energy and food prices has been a major factor, with oil prices down 15% year on year and global food prices up just 2.1% in August, according to the UN Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) index.
Yet SA’s exposure to domestic inefficiencies blunts the benefits of these trends. Energy costs remain structurally higher due to Eskom’s failures and above-inflation tariff increases. Food inflation, at 4.9% in August, still outpaces global averages, reflecting bottlenecks in transport logistics, high fuel levies and weak competition in certain value chains.
The rand, stable at about R17-R18 to the dollar, remains vulnerable to external shocks and internal fiscal slippage. With debt-to-GDP projected to breach 78% by year-end, the upcoming medium-term budget policy statement will be critical in convincing investors that fiscal consolidation is not an empty promise. Without discipline, any monetary easing risks sparking capital outflows, depreciating the rand and undoing the hard-won progress on inflation.
These macro-dynamics matter, but the story of inflation must be grounded in human terms. For the Joburg middle-class family, August’s slowdown might mean their monthly grocery bill rises by R200 less than it otherwise would have. For the worker in Durban earning just above minimum wage, inflation at 3.3% still erodes what little is left after transport and rent. For the entrepreneur in Gauteng running a spaza shop, slowing inflation does not translate into higher turnover, because customers remain cash-strapped. This is why inflation control, while essential, cannot be celebrated in isolation. Stability without progress is a hollow victory.
The policy challenge is clear:
Inflation’s decline must be locked in through structural reforms that reduce vulnerability to external shocks. Investing in local agriculture can buffer households against global food volatility while accelerating renewable energy deployment can reduce exposure to global oil markets and Eskom’s inefficiencies.
The benefits of price stability must be converted into tangible gains for households. This means tackling housing backlogs, expanding affordable credit for small businesses, and investing in infrastructure to lower logistics costs.
Fiscal credibility must be restored. Without a credible plan to stabilise debt and reform state-owned enterprises, investor confidence will remain fragile, limiting the scope for monetary easing.
The slowing of inflation in August should not be misread as a final destination. It is not a victory; it is an opportunity. The Bank has delivered stability. The baton now passes to policymakers, business leaders and communities to ensure stability becomes the foundation of growth. If SA squanders this chance the risk is clear: we will have achieved technical progress in inflation while entrenching social despair.
Numbers matter, but they are not enough. The real victory will come when the headline of 3.3% inflation translates into fuller fridges, lighter debt burdens and renewed hope for citizens. Until then, celebration must remain cautious. August’s figures give us breathing space, nothing more, nothing less. The task is to use this space wisely.
Dr Malapane is CEO of the Market Intelligence Barometer.
