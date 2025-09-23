DESNÉ MASIE: Left coalition score own goal, taking heat off Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: SUPPLIED
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has been engulfed by headwinds and scandal pretty much since inception, with recent weeks proving particularly turbulent.
The UK ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, was sacked (for the third and seemingly final time, in an otherwise gilded political career) a week ago, after it was found he had stayed in friendly contact with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein long after he had been imprisoned for sex-trafficking minors.
Mandelson’s defenestration and mea culpa came after Bloomberg’s sensational release of a cache of emails between Epstein and several high-profile individuals, including members of the royal family. The timing could not have been worse for Starmer, coming as it did on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s state visit.
Moreover, Mandelson’s sacking came only one week after the (now former) deputy prime minister and housing secretary, Angela Rayner, resigned in a cloud of scandal when she breached the ministerial code after failing to pay the correct amount of stamp duty land tax when buying a third residential property.
Yet another cabinet reshuffle followed. David Lammy moved from foreign secretary to justice secretary, and also replaced Rayner as deputy prime minister. Former home secretary Yvette Cooper replaced Lammy as foreign secretary, and Shabana Mahmood slotted into Cooper’s former perch as home secretary. Then the turmoil was heightened further because Rayner also resigned as deputy leader of the Labour Party, with Bridget Phillipson the front-runner to take her place.
All of this amid a struggling economy is a golden opportunity for the recently formed Your Party, far-left, socialist coalition spearheaded by MPs Zarah Sultana and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, both now sitting as independents in the House of Commons after being suspended from the Labour whip.
Disillusioned voters joined the Your Party coalition in droves after its formation on July 24, with about 800,000 subscriptions — an extremely promising start for Corbyn and Sultana and a real threat to Labour. It represents a new left-populist threat for Starmer alongside the challenge from the right-populist Reform party under Nigel Farage, which is also taking votes from the Tories as working-class voters become frustrated with high immigration and the cost-of-living crisis.
Unsurprisingly, Starmer’s polling shows the lowest rating for an incumbent so early in their premiership, with multiple scandals and errors of judgment in top appointments. All this and the abysmal state of the economy has senior party leaders warning him to pull up his socks or consider his position by next April.
But Your Party has squandered a golden opportunity. Not only has it not been able to agree on a proper name, but its infighting and squabbling has leaked out into the open. Sultana wants to sue Corbyn and his “boys’ club” of advisers, as she calls them, for defamation. Corbyn alleges Sultana improperly set up a members’ portal for collecting membership fees. Their sniping has moved prominent left-wing figures Yanis Varoufakis and Ken Loach to publicly scold them to “stop this row now”.
It’s all excruciatingly embarrassing. Some Your Party members, many of whom backed Corbyn’s 2020 failed general election campaign, have despaired that he is not fit to lead, and are now deserting Your Party for the Greens.
Meanwhile, Trump’s state visit went brilliantly, with the royal family pulling out all the stops and Starmer securing £150bn of US foreign direct investment in the UK tech sector. The government’s recognition of Palestinian statehood this past weekend will also soothe disgruntled voters, as the public have generally been in opposition to Starmer’s handling of the conflict in Gaza.
So while Corbyn and Sultana fight like rats in a sack, Starmer looks like he may just live to fight another day — especially if he can figure out how to outmanoeuvre Reform and stabilise the economy.
• Masie is a visiting senior fellow at the London School of Economics’ Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa.
DESNÉ MASIE: Left coalition score own goal, taking heat off Starmer
Infighting destroys golden opportunity for the recently formed Your Party
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.