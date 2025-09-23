CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: SA’s new mining law risks a Macron-style failure

French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s France shows the danger of betting on trickle-down growth: SA’s draft mining law risks repeating the same mistake: profits at the top, unrest below. Picture: REUTERS/ABDUL SABOOR/FILE
For a decade France banked on the idea that if you make life easier for capital, prosperity will trickle down and the politics will calm. It didn’t.
Corporate taxes were cut, the wealth tax was pared back to only tax property and no other forms of wealth, and “business confidence” was treated as a social policy. Debt climbed, growth disappointed, and the far right rose anyway. France now staggers from crisis to crisis; the far right keeps gaining.
SA is not France, but our department of mineral and petroleum resources is flirting with the same failing playbook. The draft Mineral Resources Development Amendment Bill (2025) offers the sheen of “streamlining” and “investment certainty,” while in practice recentralising power, weakening enforceability where it matters and doubling down on the old wager: if companies can mine with fewer headaches, benefits will finally reach the people. They won’t unless law and policy force it.
Let’s start with the claim that making mining more profitable automatically lifts all boats. Thirty years of evidence says otherwise.
Shareholder fortunes versus stagnant livelihoods. The FTSE/JSE all share index has soared over the democratic era, cresting above 100,000 this month, an emblem of deep, persistent profitability and capital accumulation at the top of our economy. Market cap relative to GDP has long been high by global standards. Yet real GDP per capita has barely advanced since 2012 and is lower than a decade ago; unemployment sits near 32% (official), with the expanded rate around 42%. That is not the footprint of rising shared prosperity. It is the signature of a system where gains pool at the apex.
Capital’s slice has fattened; labour’s has thinned. Careful national-accounts work documents a declining labour sharesince the 1990s. For example, more of value-added is accruing to the owners of capital, less to wages. This is precisely the structural pattern that magnifies inequality when left to “the market”.
Mining profits surge, and vanish from communities. Commodity booms in the 2000s and again in 2021–22 produced outsized mining profits and dividend gushers. Yet in and around the pits, poverty, polluted water, insecure jobs and inadequate services persisted. Macua documented how social and labour plan promises are too often undelivered or weakly enforced; revenue flows leak out through corporate structures, while host communities see little lasting asset-building.
What the 2025 draft bill gets wrong
To be fair, the new draft is not monolithic. It codifies “meaningful consultation”, strengthens penalties for illegal mining and tries to align with environmental authorisations. These look good on paper. But a chorus of affected communities, public-interest lawyers and biodiversity advocates all flag the same core problem: the bill hardens ministerial discretion and narrows participation in ways that risk entrenching exclusion. In short, it promises process and delivers less power.
Taken together, the package tacks toward investment facilitation and symbolism on community inclusion, but not toward binding community power, transparent benefit-sharing or enforceable local development delivery. That’s the Macron move: business-friendly as social policy. It didn’t save French centrism; it won’t save SA developmentalism either.
The Stiglitz lens: redistribution as growth strategy, not charity
Here’s the punchline SA keeps dodging: economist Joseph Stiglitz has spent decades dismantling the dogma that inequality is the price of efficiency. High inequality depresses demand, erodes human-capital formation and invites rent-seeking; it’s not a side effect of growth, it’s a brake on it.
Now for the irony. President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly sought counsel from Stiglitz on inequality, exactly the kind of voice that argues for shifting income and bargaining power toward workers and communities. Yet the mining amendments double down on a textbook trickle-down model Stiglitz debunks: lighten the load on capital, trust the gains to filter through.
Trickle-down has failed, yet persists
We’ve tried that experiment for three decades — profits and market caps at the top, flat per-capita incomes and world-beating inequality below — and the draft law proposes more of the same. If you invite the doctor who tells you sugar causes the illness, you don’t celebrate by opening a candy shop.
The takeaway writes itself: you can’t hire the world’s most famous inequality sceptic and then legislate as if he were wrong. Either we mean what we say about inclusive growth, in which case we hard-wire benefit-sharing, worker income and community power into the statute, or we continue rehearsing a theory that has failed in our data and in our streets.
When hunger fuels resentment
If we continue on this path, the social explosion won’t start in boardrooms; it will start on pavements, in queues and at clinics. SA has already tasted xenophobic mobilisation (2008, 2015, 2019–22). Groups such as Operation Dudula organise around scarcity and resentment.
If you invite the doctor who tells you sugar causes the illness, you don’t celebrate by opening a candy shop.
When working-class resources are squeezed, demagogues find easy targets, foreign nationals first, then deeper territorial and cultural lines. No responsible government bets social peace on the patience of the hungry.
France’s experience warns us: “business-friendly” without being democracy-friendly breeds cynicism, not confidence. Macron abolished the broad wealth tax, trimmed labour protections and promised growth would mollify politics; instead, debt swelled and the far right surged. We should not import that bet via our mining law.
SA’s choice is straightforward. If we keep performing consultation while centralising discretion, trusting profits to trickle, then we must expect stagnant per-capita incomes, record inequality, and recurring scapegoat politics, the SA variant of the French cliff.
If we legislate community power and worker income into the value chain; bargaining, benefit-sharing, transparency and enforceability, so that minerals actually build assets where they’re dug, redistribution becomes a growth strategy, not an afterthought; it’s the Stiglitz hypothesis written into statute.
• Rutledge is executive director of the Macua-Wamua Advice Office.
CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: SA’s new mining law risks a Macron-style failure
France’s experience warns us that ‘business-friendly’ without being democracy-friendly breeds cynicism, not confidence
For a decade France banked on the idea that if you make life easier for capital, prosperity will trickle down and the politics will calm. It didn’t.
Corporate taxes were cut, the wealth tax was pared back to only tax property and no other forms of wealth, and “business confidence” was treated as a social policy. Debt climbed, growth disappointed, and the far right rose anyway. France now staggers from crisis to crisis; the far right keeps gaining.
SA is not France, but our department of mineral and petroleum resources is flirting with the same failing playbook. The draft Mineral Resources Development Amendment Bill (2025) offers the sheen of “streamlining” and “investment certainty,” while in practice recentralising power, weakening enforceability where it matters and doubling down on the old wager: if companies can mine with fewer headaches, benefits will finally reach the people. They won’t unless law and policy force it.
Let’s start with the claim that making mining more profitable automatically lifts all boats. Thirty years of evidence says otherwise.
What the 2025 draft bill gets wrong
To be fair, the new draft is not monolithic. It codifies “meaningful consultation”, strengthens penalties for illegal mining and tries to align with environmental authorisations. These look good on paper. But a chorus of affected communities, public-interest lawyers and biodiversity advocates all flag the same core problem: the bill hardens ministerial discretion and narrows participation in ways that risk entrenching exclusion. In short, it promises process and delivers less power.
Taken together, the package tacks toward investment facilitation and symbolism on community inclusion, but not toward binding community power, transparent benefit-sharing or enforceable local development delivery. That’s the Macron move: business-friendly as social policy. It didn’t save French centrism; it won’t save SA developmentalism either.
The Stiglitz lens: redistribution as growth strategy, not charity
Here’s the punchline SA keeps dodging: economist Joseph Stiglitz has spent decades dismantling the dogma that inequality is the price of efficiency. High inequality depresses demand, erodes human-capital formation and invites rent-seeking; it’s not a side effect of growth, it’s a brake on it.
Now for the irony. President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly sought counsel from Stiglitz on inequality, exactly the kind of voice that argues for shifting income and bargaining power toward workers and communities. Yet the mining amendments double down on a textbook trickle-down model Stiglitz debunks: lighten the load on capital, trust the gains to filter through.
Trickle-down has failed, yet persists
We’ve tried that experiment for three decades — profits and market caps at the top, flat per-capita incomes and world-beating inequality below — and the draft law proposes more of the same. If you invite the doctor who tells you sugar causes the illness, you don’t celebrate by opening a candy shop.
The takeaway writes itself: you can’t hire the world’s most famous inequality sceptic and then legislate as if he were wrong. Either we mean what we say about inclusive growth, in which case we hard-wire benefit-sharing, worker income and community power into the statute, or we continue rehearsing a theory that has failed in our data and in our streets.
When hunger fuels resentment
If we continue on this path, the social explosion won’t start in boardrooms; it will start on pavements, in queues and at clinics. SA has already tasted xenophobic mobilisation (2008, 2015, 2019–22). Groups such as Operation Dudula organise around scarcity and resentment.
If you invite the doctor who tells you sugar causes the illness, you don’t celebrate by opening a candy shop.
When working-class resources are squeezed, demagogues find easy targets, foreign nationals first, then deeper territorial and cultural lines. No responsible government bets social peace on the patience of the hungry.
France’s experience warns us: “business-friendly” without being democracy-friendly breeds cynicism, not confidence. Macron abolished the broad wealth tax, trimmed labour protections and promised growth would mollify politics; instead, debt swelled and the far right surged. We should not import that bet via our mining law.
SA’s choice is straightforward. If we keep performing consultation while centralising discretion, trusting profits to trickle, then we must expect stagnant per-capita incomes, record inequality, and recurring scapegoat politics, the SA variant of the French cliff.
If we legislate community power and worker income into the value chain; bargaining, benefit-sharing, transparency and enforceability, so that minerals actually build assets where they’re dug, redistribution becomes a growth strategy, not an afterthought; it’s the Stiglitz hypothesis written into statute.
• Rutledge is executive director of the Macua-Wamua Advice Office.
RECOMMENDED READING:
New mineral resources bill looks at artisanal mining
Parliament moves to criminalise illegal mining, regulate small-scale operations
The long descent of junior mining
Gwede Mantashe’s tweaks to minerals bill ‘not enough’
Mantashe blinks on BEE rule in draft bill
EDITORIAL: Mining takes aim at Mantashe
BIG READ: How mining can save the day again while the economy stutters
Miners unite against draft bill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Parliament moves to criminalise illegal mining, regulate small-scale operations
New mineral resources bill looks at artisanal mining
The long descent of junior mining
Gwede Mantashe’s tweaks to minerals bill ‘not enough’
EDITORIAL: Mining takes aim at Mantashe
Miners unite against draft bill
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.