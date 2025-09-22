New national-level data released by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube reflects an early childhood development (ECD) system that perpetuates inequality.
The Thrive by Five index 2024 found that just 42% of four-year-olds in early learning programmes are developmentally on track for their age. Only 34% of children are on track in the lowest-fee programmes, compared with 69% in programmes charging the highest fees.
But even for children living in poverty attending a programme makes a real difference: unenrolled children were found to be significantly behind their peers in terms of development. These are not accidental outcomes; they are the predictable results of how the system has evolved and been financed.
Cost remains the biggest barrier to access: too many children are excluded because their families cannot afford fees. At the same time, many early learning programmes remain outside the regulatory net and cannot qualify for subsidies, because compliance and related infrastructure costs are unattainable.
New centres also carry the full cost of starting up without any dedicated funding stream to support new access. The Bana Pele mass registration drive is making considerable strides in widening the regulatory net and bringing thousands more early learning programmes into the system. Alongside this, the landmark additional R10bn budget allocation for early learning represents a watershed opportunity to extend subsidies to hundreds of thousands more children.
The current subsidy of R24 per child per day still falls far short of the true cost of quality ECD, which is estimated at twice that amount. If this new investment is to make a lasting difference, we must expand coverage and progressively align subsidy values with what it costs to deliver quality.
The Thrive by Five index found that 96% of parents believe their child is on track, even when in reality only 42% are.
The Thrive by Five data makes it clear: what matters most is not a diploma or certificate, but the quality of daily interactions between practitioners and children. Practitioners remain underpaid and undersupported, with few opportunities to improve their practice. We need government-led mechanisms, such as the nascent quality assurance and support system, and deliberate collaboration with NGOs and training organisations that already provide coaching, mentorship, and quality learning materials at scale.
For too long policymakers and officials have had to make decisions without reliable, real-time information. The rollout of eCares, a new national digital management information system for ECD, is a breakthrough. Significant further investment is necessary before eCares is fully functional, but for now it offers a glimpse into a future where every young child, early learning practitioner and programme is brought into view. eCares is not just an administrative tool; it is the nervous system of a reformed ECD sector.
The Thrive by Five index found that 96% of parents believe their child is on track, even when in reality only 42% are. Parents need to know precisely what milestones to expect in the early years, and how everyday activities — from talking and playing to seeking out the right services, can support their child’s development.
Government initiatives centred on the new Road to Health Booklet provide a foundation, but they must be scaled and sharpened into a coherent national strategy that equips caregivers with clear guidance on how to talk, play and care for young children in these crucial early years.
Stunting due to malnutrition
One in four young children in SA is affected by some degree of stunting due to malnutrition, and even mild stunting has measurable effects on learning, while moderate or severely stunted children lag several months behind their peers.
Decisions about increasing quality access, financing, workforce, data, caregiver support and nutrition add up to a system that continues to reproduce unequal outcomes. The Thrive by Five index holds up a mirror to that reality. But it also shows us where the levers of change lie.
• Mohamed is CEO, and Dowdall head of strategic projects, at Ilifa Labantwana, an NPO that works with government and other partners to improve the ECD ecosystem.
