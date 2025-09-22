Google reaffirmed its $1bn pledge to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation, investing in infrastructure, affordable internet access and support for local start-ups earlier this year.
Microsoft also committed R5.4bn to SA, with a plan to train 1-million people in AI and cybersecurity by 2026. The rollout includes GPU-enabled data centre infrastructure to support high-performance AI workloads and tens of thousands of professional certifications. It is one of the largest digital investments the country has seen.
At the same time, under its G20 presidency SA has put AI and digital public infrastructure on the global agenda. A newly formed G20 task force on AI, led by SA, is pushing for frameworks that are globally relevant but grounded in the realities of developing economies. These two moves, one corporate, the other political, show what is possible when national leadership and business vision align about shared priorities.
AI is not simply a support tool. It is changing the very structure of leadership. Globally, some companies are already relying on AI-powered advisers to offer real-time insights in the boardroom. From Bank of America’s “Maestro” to internal tools used by firms such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, AI is becoming an operational and strategic co-pilot. In the near future a chief AI officer may be as essential as a CFO or COO.
AI is not simply a support tool. It is changing the very structure of leadership.
What this shows is not just a shift in tools, but a shift in mindsets. Decisionmakers now have access to insights that are immediate, comprehensive and always learning. With the right safeguards, AI reduces bias, improves forecasting and extends a leader’s ability to respond with speed and clarity. The goal is not to replace human judgment but to enhance it.
Africa brings a distinct perspective to the global AI discussion. Too often, technology solutions are built elsewhere and brought into the continent without consideration for local languages, social structures or economic conditions. SA has an opportunity to do things differently.
Leadership in this context means designing with intent. It means ensuring that the systems and tools being built are aligned with local needs and values. Public and private sector leaders need to focus not only on infrastructure and access, but on governance, transparency and real inclusion. Who is represented in the data? Who controls the algorithms? Who benefits from the value created?
This is about more than competitiveness. It is about dignity, agency and self-determination. A truly African approach to AI requires African leadership in its development, deployment and oversight.
As AI tools become more embedded in the workplace, leadership roles are being redefined. Boards will increasingly use AI to prepare for meetings, analyse performance, model future scenarios and audit decisions against ethical standards. Continuous learning becomes a default, not an aspiration.
Alongside this, new roles are emerging. Prompt engineers, AI ethics auditors and hybrid human-AI strategists are joining the leadership pipeline. In the near future one can expect executive teams that include people and intelligent systems working in concert. These hybrid environments will require a new kind of emotional intelligence and strategic fluency.
The metaverse is adding another layer. Remote teams can now collaborate in immersive environments such as UBU that simulate physical presence, complete with interactive dashboards, instant translation and real-time feedback loops. The technology exists. The question is how we use it.
It is now possible to build a high-growth company with a handful of human staff and a wide ecosystem of AI agents. A solo founder could rely on AI for legal drafting, product development, financial planning and customer interaction. That same founder could hold board meetings in virtual reality and run global operations from a laptop.
But scale without accountability is dangerous. Leaders must ask what it means to build organisations that are lean, efficient and profitable, but also responsible. If AI is writing the reports, making the forecasts and suggesting the strategy, where does responsibility lie? This is not just a technological question; it is a leadership one.
Leadership in the AI age requires more than adoption. It requires direction. The infrastructure is coming. The skills pipelines are forming. But what matters now is what we choose to do with it.
MIC MANN: Rewriting leadership in the AI era
• Mann is co-CEO of Singularity SA.
