Opinion

CARTOON: Mkhwanazi exposes rot in criminal justice system

22 September 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, September 22 2025
Monday, September 22 2025

Task teams failed to solve RBM murders, Mkhwanazi testifies

Suspect in mineral sands producer killings who could have given clues killed after being released on bail, Madlanga commission hears
National
15 hours ago

Bheki Cele linked to tender boss in explosive Madlanga commission testimony

Top cop Mkhwanazi’s testimony ties former police minister and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to SAPS corruption claims
National
2 days ago

Khumalo’s arrest tied to blocking organised crime probe, says Mkhwanazi

KZN police commissioner does not say where the order to have crime intelligence boss arrested came from
National
3 days ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Commissions, ghosts, loot and beyond

This week's headlines tie together public rot and the painfully tentative stitches of repair from commissions that could actually bite and a Treasury ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Police officials ‘offered cops bribes’: Mkhwanazi lifts the lid

KZN provincial commissioner paints a bleak picture of ‘delayed justice’ at commission of inquiry
National
4 days ago
Friday, September 19 2025
Friday, September 19 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BELINDA KAYSER-ECHEOZONJOKU: Construction mafia ...
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine worth buying from the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Libstar bid smells like bargain hunting
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRIEFING ROOM: Commissions, ghosts, loot and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.