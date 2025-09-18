ASHLIN PERUMALL: Does AI deserve a seat at SA’s boardroom tables?

On May 13 2014, in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong, venture capital firm Deep Knowledge Ventures made history by appointing an AI entity called Vital (Validating Investment Tool for Advancing Life Sciences) as a member of its board of directors, with equal voting rights alongside its human directors.

This groundbreaking development was the world’s first appointment of AI in a corporate governance role, challenging the notion of modern corporate decision making.

Vital, developed by UK-based firm Aging Analytics Agency, was licensed to Deep Knowledge Ventures just days before the appointment. It focused on the regenerative medicine sector, using over 50 parameters to assess risk factors in biotechnology investments. Some viewed this as a publicity stunt as Hong Kong law mandates that directors must be natural persons, relegating Vital to “observer status” on the board — though the board chair would go on to state that no decision would be made without Vital’s approval.

Vital was also not technically a machine learning AI model as it employed “fuzzy logic”, a mathematical model sometimes used in software trading models in the late 2010s, and a far cry from the deep learning models we have today.

Nonetheless, this move sparked debate on AI’s role around the boardroom table and how C-suite should be addressing the question of AI-tool deployment at a senior decision-making level.

Fast forward to today, and the conversation around AI in corporate governance has intensified. AI capabilities have exploded, with reasoning models, deep research and multimodal agentic systems promising enhancements across business operations. Over 78% of global companies use AI in their business today, from customer service to strategy.

As AI’s potential to unlock business data for executive decision-making become evident, here are four interesting categories worth delving into:

1. AI as a director augmentation tool

Right now this is where AI is making the most significant impact. Tools that are already relatively widespread and growing in usage include minute-taking solutions, data and report generation, analytics and insights tools, AI for MD&A drafting and others — with the primary purpose being augmentation of human judgement. Human directors retain full decision-making autonomy and responsibility and AI functions only as a support system.

The greatest risks at this level today are transparency and bias, that is a lack of awareness by the board that data or reports have been AI-generated or AI-augmented or a lack of reliability of these tools due to biases.

2. AI as individual director advisers

Imagine having the late Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, or Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, as a personal executive adviser to a director. Or what about an entire virtual advisory board at such a director’s beck and call, modelled after the personas of leading strategists, innovators or thinkers.

Emerging AI agents are being designed to act as personal strategic advisers, mimicking the thought processes of leading executives. These tools are less about bringing AI-generated data and reports for human directors to consider, and more about addressing how directors think, acting as personal counsel with which ideas can be shared, decisions tested and challenged.

While still nascent, any use of such tools will require deep scrutiny to be used safely, and director oversight and independence would remain paramount.

3. AI as a non-voting board member (observer)

Since Vital in 2014, there have been other examples of where AI has taken the role as advisers to boards, with a small number claiming “observer status” as directors. Examples include 2016’s Alicia T., a Nordic AI solution aimed at driving data-driven decisions, 2017’s Robo-Director, a machine learning advisory system from Japan designed around big-data analytics, and 2018’s Einstein from Salesforce, which sat in senior staff meetings, offering data-driven critiques and forecasts.

More recently, 2024 saw the first AI board observer in a major public company, with the Aiden Insight, a UAE custom AI tool run by International Holding Co, marketed as being capable of processing decades of data to give real-time insights during board meetings.

Rapid developments in the first two quarters of 2025, from foundational models all the way up the AI stack to applications and interoperable agentic workflows, promise even more profound board-level capabilities to come.

4. AI as a theoretical legal board member

The idea of fully autonomous AI directors remains theoretical. Legal frameworks worldwide, including SA’s Companies Act, require directors to be natural persons. It will be some time before this changes as the idea of an AI director with actual board voting rights raises several ethical, moral and legal questions, going to the root of what it means to be a director, including the vast difference in the meaning of accountability to a human vs an AI application.

South African legal parameters

SA currently lacks specific legislation governing the role of AI in boardrooms. However, existing legal frameworks — particularly the Companies Act 71 of 2008 and the King IV and draft King V Codes — provide some guidance.

Under Section 76(3) of the South African Companies Act, directors must act in good faith and with care, skill, and diligence. This duty is dynamic and context-sensitive. In today’s AI-driven environment, the obligation to “stay informed” arguably extends to understanding AI’s impact on the company’s operations and financial performance. This implies a growing expectation for AI literacy among directors and for transparency regarding whether board materials are AI-generated.

There is also a compelling argument that directors could be failing in their duties if they do not consider using AI. The objective test embedded in Section 76(3)(c) suggests that a reasonably prudent director in 2025 should consider using AI tools, where appropriate. Failure to do so — especially if it results in competitive disadvantage — could be seen as a breach of duty if unreasonable. A passive or ignorant stance therefore may also be indefensible in certain contexts.

Outside the Companies Act, 2008, the King IV Report on Corporate Governance serves as the primary framework for ethical and effective corporate governance in SA. It is obligatory for JSE-listed companies, and serves as a foundation for private company governance within the remit of the business judgement rule. Principle 12, which deals with information governance, provides that a governing body should govern technology and information in a way that supports the organisation’s setting and achieving its strategic objectives. Given that AI could be considered both technology and information, Principle 12 is generally considered to provide some governance framework within the King IV codes implicitly.

This may soon become an explicit requirement. Following the SA National Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework, published in 2024, the draft of the King V code was released by the IoDSA in February 2025.

For the first time, AI is explicitly mentioned as part of the emerging technologies subset under Principle 9: Information Governance. Requirements for AI governance under this principle include ensuring that every AI system that is deployed (including bought, built, used or sold) by the organisation adheres to appropriate levels of ethical and trustworthy characteristics and ensuring that all processes, resources and tools used to develop, implement and manage AI systems in the organisation are subject to human and related oversight.

Where does C-suite go from here?

Navigating the increasing prevalence of AI will be a key challenge for boards in coming years. They need to find the right balance between harnessing the catalytic benefits of AI for boardroom duties, while being fully aware of AI risks and limitations. This is especially true given how much has advanced since the adoption of Vital in 2014. Boards that adapt quickly, while these developments are still emerging, will gain an incredible advantage over those who don’t.

• About the author: Ashlin Perumall is a partner and head of IPTech at Baker McKenzie SA.

This article was sponsored by Baker McKenzie SA.