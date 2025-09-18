Opinion

CARTOON: Trump hankers for a crown

18 September 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, September 18 2025
Thursday, September 18 2025

Royals welcome Trump at Windsor Castle to begin second UK state visit

Overt royal fan Donald Trump makes history as the first US president granted a second state visit by British monarch
World
13 hours ago

Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres says ahead of General Assembly international co-operation 'straining under pressures'
World
8 hours ago

Trump pushes for end to quarterly reports for companies

President Donald Trump says changes to earnings reports will allow managers to focus on running their companies
World
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Hypocrisy is so hypnotic it may be intentional

I couldn’t help wondering if I’d just watched a psychological experiment play out
Opinion
2 days ago
Wednesday, September 17 2025
Wednesday, September 17 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Netanyahu’s self-inflicted wound
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STUART THEOBALD: JSE powers ahead, leaving ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Kirk killing the latest in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Gen Z is angry and ready for ...
Opinion
5.
ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.