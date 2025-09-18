Traders wait for expected interest rate cut from US Federal Reserve
The party could see its vote fall below 30% nationwide in next year’s election, well beyond recovery
KZN provincial commissioner paints a bleak picture of ‘delayed justice’ at commission of inquiry
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
This marks the second IPO of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi
Annual CPI slowed to 3.3% in August as food inflation moderated, but economists still expect interest rates to remain on hold
Business Partners index shows small firms worried by budget delay, revenue shortfall and rising survival risks
Officials’ focus is shifting from tariff-induced inflation to weakening growth and unemployment
Tunisian reportedly ousted the day after third-placed Amakhosi suffer first Premiership defeat
Hilarious, exuberant, patriotic and sobering memoir about the daily grind of postal work
CARTOON: Trump hankers for a crown
Royals welcome Trump at Windsor Castle to begin second UK state visit
Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
Trump pushes for end to quarterly reports for companies
TOM EATON: Hypocrisy is so hypnotic it may be intentional
