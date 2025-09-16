VUMA NGCOBO AND THOKOZANI THWALA: Wills Week is a chance for family businesses to secure their future
Business owners’ greatest legacy isn’t the wealth they create, but the stability they leave behind
In SA, National Wills Week is a crucial period for business owners to take proactive steps towards securing their legacy. Given the high rates of business failure within the first few years, and the added complexities of family dynamics, it’s imperative to have a clear, legally sound succession plan. A well-defined plan not only protects the business but also preserves family harmony, preventing the kind of destructive battles seen at Reliance Industries and McCain Foods. The core message is clear: failing to plan for succession is a plan for failure, and the stability you leave behind is the greatest legacy you can create.
The stories of McCain Foods and Reliance Industries highlight a critical truth: family businesses, when left without a clear succession plan, are highly vulnerable to internal conflict. In the case of McCain Foods, the bitter feud between brothers Harrison and Wallace over who should lead the company created such a rift that a court battle was needed to s...
