TIAGO DE CARVALHO: Assuring medical care amid NHI uncertainty

Though the NHI Act promises universal healthcare, delays, legal battles and funding shortfalls mean South Africans face years of uncertainty, making private cover and gap insurance essential in the meantime.
Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
While National Health Insurance (NHI) promises universal coverage, the reality is that South Africans could face years of uncertainty, legal battles and implementation delays that leave critical gaps in healthcare protection.
South Africans face an increasingly complex and costly medical landscape, but healthcare cannot wait for the NHI to get up and running.
The NHI reality check
The NHI Act was passed by parliament in December 2023 and signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 15 2024, establishing a single National Health Insurance (NHI) Fund charged with strategically purchasing healthcare services, with the goal of providing public access to care that is “free at the point of care” after formal registration.
However, the NHI Act remains inactive as no effective implementation date has been proclaimed either in whole or in part. This means the act exists on paper but remains inactive — a legal framework waiting for an implementation command that may be years away.
Meanwhile, the courts have become the primary battleground for SA's healthcare future. Multiple organisations have filed court papers seeking to overturn the NHI Act, with challenges mounting from several fronts. Stakeholders, including medical schemes, the SA Medical Association and private practitioners argue that the act infringes on fundamental constitutional rights, including the rights to freedom of association and economic activity, freedom of trade, occupation and profession, the right to property, and the right to access health care.
Concerns have also been raised about parliamentary overreach on money bills and the lack of concrete details on financing, reimbursement and benefit design.
Key legal challenges
SA Private Practitioners Forum. The SAPPF is challenging the act’s constitutionality, arguing it threatens the viability of private practice by violating sections 22 and 25, limiting economic freedoms, and failing to provide adequate consultation.
Board of Healthcare Funders. The BHF specifically contests section 33, which limits medical schemes to “complementary cover” only. The organisation argues this infringes on the freedom of association and trade and may amount to a de facto expropriation of existing health insurance products.
Discovery Health. CEO Dr Ryan Noach has publicly indicated that Discovery is exploring legal action, stating that section 33 limits consumer choice and the freedom to contract, and may not withstand constitutional scrutiny.
Alex van den Heever. In an academic paper, the Wits University School of Governance adjunct professor described the NHI Bill as “fatally flawed”, citing the improper delegation of legislative powers to unelected advisory bodies. He argues this undermines the separation of powers and could collapse existing healthcare services, thereby threatening section 27 (the right to access healthcare services).
Significantly, in July 2024 the Gauteng High Court ruled that government legislation controlling where doctors could practice was unconstitutional, a decision many legal experts see as foreshadowing the potential NHI outcomes.
The uncomfortable truth about implementation
The NHI Act was intended to be phased in gradually from 2024 to 2028. However, the practical realities paint a picture of immense complexity. Among the challenges in the way of NHI in the first phase of implementation is the fact that no clear funding mechanisms have been finalised. Contracting units for primary healthcare are not yet in place and provider accreditation processes remain undefined.
Discovery Health has stated that it “sees no scenario in which there is sufficient funding for a workable and comprehensive NHI in its current form”.
Phase 2 and beyond: conditional expansion
Progression to Phase 2, which would include hospital and specialist services, is entirely contingent on financial and institutional readiness. The redefinition of medical schemes to “complementary cover” will also require immense legal and operational clarity to avoid market chaos.
The funding required for the NHI is monumental. According to the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants, the annual cost of the NHI will be about R450bn. Discovery Health suggests that delivering just the prescribed minimum benefits could push costs to R800bn, and Krutham economist Peter Attard Montalto estimated a range of R300bn-R460bn annually.
Healthcare emergencies don’t wait for policy certainty.
This comes as the International Monetary Fund reports that SA faces public debt exceeding 75% of GDP, stagnant growth and a shrinking tax base. But the funding challenge goes beyond numbers. Even the most modest phase of implementation requires financial discipline and growth — neither of which currently characterises the SA economy. If the first step is unfunded, the rest of the plan becomes meaningless.
Even with successful NHI implementation, it would be likely to complement rather than replace private healthcare. A hybrid public-private model is the most likely outcome due to financing challenges, and significant coverage gaps are inevitable. High-quality private healthcare will continue to require additional insurance products to bridge the gaps.
A bridge to healthcare security
While policymakers debate and courts deliberate, SA healthcare needs continue. This is where understanding gap cover becomes critical — not as a luxury, but as an essential financial shield. NHI implementation delays create extended risk periods. Gap cover offers protection from medical aid shortfalls from specialists, hospitals and emergency procedures. In the long term, financial protection for healthcare will remain essential, and gap cover may evolve into complementary NHI coverage.
The moral case for universal healthcare in SA is compelling, but the path to achieving it is fraught with legal, financial and implementation challenges. For the foreseeable future, private-sector stakeholders, including brokers, underwriters and providers — must continue to drive innovation within the existing framework. For SA families, this uncertainty creates a clear imperative: secure comprehensive healthcare protection that works today, regardless of tomorrow’s policy outcomes. The reality is simple: healthcare emergencies don’t wait for policy certainty.
• De Carvalho is CEO of Ambledown Financial Services.
TIAGO DE CARVALHO: Assuring medical care amid NHI uncertainty
Private-sector stakeholders, including brokers, underwriters and providers, must continue to drive innovation within the existing framework
While National Health Insurance (NHI) promises universal coverage, the reality is that South Africans could face years of uncertainty, legal battles and implementation delays that leave critical gaps in healthcare protection.
South Africans face an increasingly complex and costly medical landscape, but healthcare cannot wait for the NHI to get up and running.
The NHI reality check
The NHI Act was passed by parliament in December 2023 and signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 15 2024, establishing a single National Health Insurance (NHI) Fund charged with strategically purchasing healthcare services, with the goal of providing public access to care that is “free at the point of care” after formal registration.
However, the NHI Act remains inactive as no effective implementation date has been proclaimed either in whole or in part. This means the act exists on paper but remains inactive — a legal framework waiting for an implementation command that may be years away.
Meanwhile, the courts have become the primary battleground for SA's healthcare future. Multiple organisations have filed court papers seeking to overturn the NHI Act, with challenges mounting from several fronts. Stakeholders, including medical schemes, the SA Medical Association and private practitioners argue that the act infringes on fundamental constitutional rights, including the rights to freedom of association and economic activity, freedom of trade, occupation and profession, the right to property, and the right to access health care.
Concerns have also been raised about parliamentary overreach on money bills and the lack of concrete details on financing, reimbursement and benefit design.
Key legal challenges
Significantly, in July 2024 the Gauteng High Court ruled that government legislation controlling where doctors could practice was unconstitutional, a decision many legal experts see as foreshadowing the potential NHI outcomes.
The uncomfortable truth about implementation
The NHI Act was intended to be phased in gradually from 2024 to 2028. However, the practical realities paint a picture of immense complexity. Among the challenges in the way of NHI in the first phase of implementation is the fact that no clear funding mechanisms have been finalised. Contracting units for primary healthcare are not yet in place and provider accreditation processes remain undefined.
Discovery Health has stated that it “sees no scenario in which there is sufficient funding for a workable and comprehensive NHI in its current form”.
Phase 2 and beyond: conditional expansion
Progression to Phase 2, which would include hospital and specialist services, is entirely contingent on financial and institutional readiness. The redefinition of medical schemes to “complementary cover” will also require immense legal and operational clarity to avoid market chaos.
The funding required for the NHI is monumental. According to the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants, the annual cost of the NHI will be about R450bn. Discovery Health suggests that delivering just the prescribed minimum benefits could push costs to R800bn, and Krutham economist Peter Attard Montalto estimated a range of R300bn-R460bn annually.
Healthcare emergencies don’t wait for policy certainty.
This comes as the International Monetary Fund reports that SA faces public debt exceeding 75% of GDP, stagnant growth and a shrinking tax base. But the funding challenge goes beyond numbers. Even the most modest phase of implementation requires financial discipline and growth — neither of which currently characterises the SA economy. If the first step is unfunded, the rest of the plan becomes meaningless.
Even with successful NHI implementation, it would be likely to complement rather than replace private healthcare. A hybrid public-private model is the most likely outcome due to financing challenges, and significant coverage gaps are inevitable. High-quality private healthcare will continue to require additional insurance products to bridge the gaps.
A bridge to healthcare security
While policymakers debate and courts deliberate, SA healthcare needs continue. This is where understanding gap cover becomes critical — not as a luxury, but as an essential financial shield. NHI implementation delays create extended risk periods. Gap cover offers protection from medical aid shortfalls from specialists, hospitals and emergency procedures. In the long term, financial protection for healthcare will remain essential, and gap cover may evolve into complementary NHI coverage.
The moral case for universal healthcare in SA is compelling, but the path to achieving it is fraught with legal, financial and implementation challenges. For the foreseeable future, private-sector stakeholders, including brokers, underwriters and providers — must continue to drive innovation within the existing framework. For SA families, this uncertainty creates a clear imperative: secure comprehensive healthcare protection that works today, regardless of tomorrow’s policy outcomes. The reality is simple: healthcare emergencies don’t wait for policy certainty.
• De Carvalho is CEO of Ambledown Financial Services.
RECOMMENDED READING:
‘We can’t have everything.’ What checks should South Africa use to rate health facilities?
Tick-box consultations without truly listening won’t save the NHI
Western Cape takes NHI battle to top court
How xenophobia, fear and flawed policy threaten our HIV fight
KATLEGO MOTHUDI: Why BHF’s NHI court challenges are necessary for SA’s future
Sakeliga launches legal action against NHI Act over cost and viability
EDITORIAL: NHI’s consultation charade
EXCLUSIVE: BHF launches new legal action over parliament’s handling of NHI Act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.