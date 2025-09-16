Metal is hardly changed, with profit-taking and small increase in dollar keeping gains in check
IRR proposes a nonracial antidote to apartheid injustices: economic empowerment for the disadvantaged
Minister Buti Manamela says money has been freed up to help students who have run into registration problems
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
Despite vast chrome reserves, the country is losing ground to China due to years of government inaction
Rating agency identifies weak growth, fiscal pressures and structural obstacles holding country back
Several short-term headwinds could slow the material outperformance of the equities
President Donald Trump says changes to earnings reports will allow managers to focus on running their companies
Seldom are the highs outdone by the lows, even when series have been won
Refreshed, refined and still as intimate as ever: Last Word Franschhoek reclaims its place as the valley’s most elegant escape.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Parks Tau’s NCA overkill
Basa warns of ‘dangerous precedent’ after Tau’s credit act U-turn
Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds
Almost 4,000 credit providers with lapsed NCR registrations may be operating illegally
Student debt regulation withdrawn after 20,000 submissions
