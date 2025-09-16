ANTHEA JEFFERY: Gqubule is wrong: BEE fails on deracialisation, redress and growth
IRR proposes a nonracial antidote to apartheid injustices: economic empowerment for the disadvantaged
Duma Gqubule starts his defence of BEE by claiming that the policy is necessary to “deracialise the economy completely (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/2025-09-02-duma-gqubule-bee-still-makes-economic-and-social-sense/)”. Yet BEE has kept SA thoroughly “racialised” via the pervasive race classification, race quotas and race discrimination it demands.
Race discrimination cannot be justified under the equality clause, as the 2004 Constitutional Court ruling in the Van Heerden case shows. This is because BEE helps a black elite rather than the disadvantaged, and increases inequality instead of reducing it. ..
