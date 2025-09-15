Diversifying the sugar industry is becoming essential as SA’s sugar industry continues to face structural pressures such as volatile sugar prices, the effect of US tariffs, rising production costs, the sugar tax and a flood of heavily subsided sugar imports that threaten the long-term viability of the industry.
One of the most promising opportunities to offset these negative pressures lies in building a domestic biofuels industry using sugar cane feedstock. A thriving ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel sector, using raw sugar cane, could create new markets for growers, protect rural economies and strengthen energy security, all while aligning SA with the global shift to low-carbon fuels.
In mid-August the department of mineral & petroleum resources released its biofuels pricing regulations but ignored concerns from the sugar industry. The industry had warned that the current price formula makes biofuels unviable in SA. Despite this the formula remained largely unchanged. It is meant to guide how biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel are priced when mixed into the national fuel supply, while also aiming to cut oil imports and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The regulations retain the basic fuel price plus zone differential (BFP+Z) formula that ties biofuel prices to global oil prices with a small allowance for transport costs across regions or zones. But keeping the old pricing formula perpetuates instability in the sugar industry, which is largely based in rural areas and experiences fluctuating costs. If global oil prices fall the price they are paid falls too, which is often below the cost of production. If oil prices spike biofuels become unnecessarily expensive. Beyond global oil prices, the cost of transport in SA is also unpredictable at the best of times.
This formula makes investment in new refineries almost commercially impossible. More than a decade after the Biofuels Industrial Strategy was launched, not a single large-scale ethanol facility has been built in SA.
Alternative
The sugar industry has advocated for an alternative: the duty-at-source rebate. By rebating portions of the fuel levy and customs duties directly at the point of production, a duty-at-source system would give investors predictable, stable revenue regardless of oil price volatility. This would be the most effective policy instrument to incentivise investment in the biofuels industry as it would allow manufacturers to compete with established fuel markets.
A domestic biofuels industry could address two urgent challenges simultaneously. It would create new markets for sugar cane growers struggling under rising input costs, while strengthening SA’s energy security.
Sugar cane is one of the most versatile crops available. Beyond sugar, it can produce ethanol for petrol blending, sustainable aviation fuels for airliners, renewable electricity from processing by-products, biofertiliser, animal feed and bioplastics, to name a few. Unlocking these opportunities requires targeted policy support and a regulatory environment that ensures investment certainty.
Developing a domestic sustainable aviation and biofuels industry also provides the opportunity to make SA a regional hub for aviation biofuels. International airlines already refuel in the country, and sustainable aviation fuel production could contribute more to the fiscus than sugar alone, while supporting rural industrialisation and employment.
Why This Matters:
South Africa's sugar industry is facing mounting pressures, from volatile prices to rising costs and unfair competition from subsidised imports. Diversifying into biofuels, particularly ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel, could create new markets for sugar cane, protect rural economies, and enhance energy security. However, outdated pricing regulations hinder growth. A duty-at-source rebate would provide the stability needed to encourage investment, safeguard jobs, and support rural communities. Without this change, the sector risks stagnation, threatening livelihoods and economic stability in key regions.
More than a million livelihoods depend on the sugar industry, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, where sugar cane farming underpins entire local economies. Yet growers are under severe pressure from rising input costs and increasing volumes of heavily subsidised foreign sugar imports. Without new markets such as biofuels, these communities will stagnate, younger generations will leave farming, and rural poverty will deepen, which is why it is so important to get the pricing right.
The economics of biofuels can be challenging. High upfront costs for refineries, processing plants and blending facilities are barriers to entry for private investors, especially in the absence of price certainty. That is why a duty-at-source rebate is so important. It would give investors the confidence to commit capital, knowing that their revenues will not collapse every time international oil prices fluctuate.
Combined with blending mandates and long-term pricing clarity, a duty-at-source rebate would make ethanol production financially viable in SA, without burdening the national budget.
SA is also at risk of falling behind other countries with a strong biofuels production mandate. The US plans to produce 3-billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, supported by tax credits and a $290m grant programme. Brazil produces more than 7-billion gallons of ethanol annually from sugar cane, and India has committed to sustainable aviation fuel blending for domestic airlines by 2025.
The longer we delay fixing the biofuels pricing model, the more we risk losing not only the economic opportunities of a domestic biofuels industry but also the rural livelihoods and communities that depend on sugar cane farming for survival. A duty-at-source rebate will not solve every problem facing the industry, but it is another most important step we can take towards the diversification goals outlines in the Sugarcane Value Chain Master Plan to protect jobs and livelihoods in the rural areas.
• Funke is CEO of SA Canegrowers.
