ILANA VAN SCHALKWYK: Turning ambition into delivery for our digital future
SA stands at a threshold. The infrastructure we choose to build — and how we build it — will shape whether technology uplifts or excludes
There was a moment at the recent Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) ICT Conference when I looked around the room and realised that much of SA’s digital future was gathered right there.
Not on the apps or platforms we often celebrate, but in the infrastructure that supports them — fibre trenches, towers, data centres, and power supply. These are the initiatives that rarely make headlines, yet without them, there is no fintech leap, no artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and no inclusive digital society.
Anél Bosman, Nedbank CIB’s group managing executive, captured this precisely when she said digital infrastructure is sovereign infrastructure. It is no longer a support function; it is the backbone of competitiveness, social inclusion, and resilience.
She also offered a warning: we must not mistake activity for progress. Cloud regions are now rooted in SA, fibre uptake has doubled, and faster payment rails are supporting small businesses. Yet, less than half our population can access 5G, secondary cities remain underserved, and for too many households, digital inclusion is still more promise than practice.
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi reminded us why this matters. Connectivity, he said, is not a luxury; it is dignity. A learner trying to study without data, a clinic unable to retrieve patient records, or a township entrepreneur cut off from online markets are not technical issues; they are barriers to participation. His message was clear: government cannot do this alone. Partnerships with the private sector are not optional; they are essential.
That same candour carried into the panel I moderated. Much of the conversation focused on what we rarely see, yet what truly counts. Cooling systems enable AI racks to operate at power densities ranging from 3kW to 50kW, while renewable power agreements stabilise operations.
One story that stayed with me was how data centre heat in Europe has been redirected to warm Olympic swimming pools — a clever reminder that waste can be turned into value if we think differently. Locally, the examples highlighted the ongoing struggle to bridge legacy systems with new platforms, enabling internet of things (IoT) and edge computing to scale effectively.
At Nedbank CIB, we see our role not only as financiers but as partners who help structure risk intelligently, co-design solutions with clients, and bring capital to where it is most needed. Our task is to support projects that are technically sound, bankable, sustainable, and inclusive. Capital must do more than flow — it must deliver dignity, learning, and livelihoods.
Infrastructure is never neutral. Build it one way and it lifts people; build it another and it leaves them out
Inclusion was not an abstract theme; it was visible in the stories shared. One participant spoke about training academies where women now make up most of the new intake, steadily changing the profile of technical teams. Another described how home connectivity is altering family life, with mothers running businesses or managing schooling from their living rooms. What this showed me is simple: infrastructure is never neutral. Build it one way and it lifts people; build it another and it leaves them out.
The conversation around fintech reminded us that Africa’s leapfrog story is as fragile as it is inspiring. Mobile payments feel seamless to the user, but beneath them lies complex plumbing in settlement systems, fraud detection, and cloud capacity. Without these foundations, inclusion cannot thrive. One of the more striking questions was whether digital payments should be considered public infrastructure — no different from roads or electricity. If that is true, then the funding model must evolve, with governments, banks, and innovators sharing responsibility for sustaining it.
What stayed with me afterwards was not a set of bullet points, but a recognition that, as a country, we stand at a threshold. We have enviable assets in subsea cables, fibre networks, cloud regions, and a deep pool of talent. The test will be whether we can turn these ingredients into genuine progress — progress measured in the lives of ordinary citizens. That requires courage as much as capital, and a commitment to partnership over silos.
At Nedbank CIB, we hold ourselves to a simple measure: delivery matters. Technology may dazzle, but it matters only if it changes people’s lives
We often celebrate ambition, yet ambition alone will not deliver the digital future. Progress depends on what happens out of sight: the trenches where fibre is laid, the classrooms that shape new engineers, the boardrooms where tough calls on capital are made, and the regulations that can open doors — or hold them shut. None of this is easy, but it is in these places that fundamental transformation takes root. Bandwidth, like any scarce resource, must be managed with care. It must be invested wisely, shared fairly, and protected.
At Nedbank CIB, we hold ourselves to a simple measure: delivery matters. Technology may dazzle, but it matters only if it changes people’s lives.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.