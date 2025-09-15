ILANA VAN SCHALKWYK: Turning ambition into delivery for our digital future

Anél Bosman, Nedbank CIB’s group managing executive, captured this precisely when she said digital infrastructure is sovereign infrastructure. It is no longer a support function; it is the backbone of competitiveness, social inclusion, and resilience.

She also offered a warning: we must not mistake activity for progress. Cloud regions are now rooted in SA, fibre uptake has doubled, and faster payment rails are supporting small businesses. Yet, less than half our population can access 5G, secondary cities remain underserved, and for too many households, digital inclusion is still more promise than practice.

Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi reminded us why this matters. Connectivity, he said, is not a luxury; it is dignity. A learner trying to study without data, a clinic unable to retrieve patient records, or a township entrepreneur cut off from online markets are not technical issues; they are barriers to participation. His message was clear: government cannot do this alone. Partnerships with the private sector are not optional; they are essential.

That same candour carried into the panel I moderated. Much of the conversation focused on what we rarely see, yet what truly counts. Cooling systems enable AI racks to operate at power densities ranging from 3kW to 50kW, while renewable power agreements stabilise operations.

One story that stayed with me was how data centre heat in Europe has been redirected to warm Olympic swimming pools — a clever reminder that waste can be turned into value if we think differently. Locally, the examples highlighted the ongoing struggle to bridge legacy systems with new platforms, enabling internet of things (IoT) and edge computing to scale effectively.

At Nedbank CIB, we see our role not only as financiers but as partners who help structure risk intelligently, co-design solutions with clients, and bring capital to where it is most needed. Our task is to support projects that are technically sound, bankable, sustainable, and inclusive. Capital must do more than flow — it must deliver dignity, learning, and livelihoods.