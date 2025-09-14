BASTIAN TEICHGREEBER: The US labour market: data, signals and the Fed’s next move

Financial markets thrive on headlines. Every job report, every Fed comment, every trade-policy rumour, can send prices spinning. But the bigger question for investors is what the latest labour market signals mean for growth, inflation and, ultimately, the Fed’s next move.
Over the past several weeks the US labour market has delivered softer data. Broad metrics of strength, such as the Kansas City Fed’s Labour Market Conditions Index, are coming in weaker. The U-3 unemployment rate (the official headline measure) has inched up, but the broader U-6 measure (capturing under-employment) has risen more sharply, crossing the 8% threshold for the first time since the Covid-19 crisis.
Job creation is slowing across industries, and the 12-month moving average of nonfarm payrolls is now at its lowest level since 2020. For many investors these figures seem abrupt. For our systematic process they were anticipated.
Early warning signals
Months before the recent data prints our proprietary nowcasting model — the Prescient Economic Indicator (PEI) — flagged a slowdown. Unlike backward-looking GDP reports, PEI aggregates vast amounts of data daily, allowing us to detect subtle inflection points.
Slower hiring and wage growth. Forward-looking labour metrics — lower hiring rates, decelerating wages and a drop in voluntary job separations — signalled weakening momentum.
Confidence crisis. We framed this as a “confidence crisis”, rooted in disruptive trade policies of the Trump administration, which have weighed on corporate investment and household sentiment.
Trade-driven GDP distortions. While headline GDP appeared resilient, we identified trade dynamics as distorting those figures. Our growth trend measurement revealed underlying softness well before the consensus caught on.
This systematic evidence gave us conviction that labour market weakness was not a surprise but an unfolding reality.
Inflation pressures misunderstood
Investors often confuse tariffs and their implications for a growth slowdown with entrenched inflation risk. Our analysis decomposes inflation into its key drivers. The data shows price pressures are concentrated in a narrow slice of the consumer basket — largely shelter and select services — rather than broad-based wage-price spirals. Trump-era tariffs, while disruptive to trade flows and confidence, exert only transient price effects.
Over the long run, tariffs act as a drag on growth rather than a driver of sustained inflation. This distinction is crucial. It means the Fed’s mandate to tame inflation should not overshadow the growing headwinds to economic activity.
Monetary policy operates with long and variable lags. We have long argued that the Federal Reserve risks staying behind the curve if it focuses solely on lagging inflation prints while forward-looking growth data weakens. The latest labour market reports are a wake-up call. Markets have begun to reprice expectations dramatically.
Only weeks ago futures implied barely one rate cut by year-end. After the weak jobs data, the curve now prices in three cuts — September, October and December — aligning closely with our earlier projections. This is not mere speculation. The sharp drop in front-end yields reflects a fundamental shift: investors recognising that policy must ease to prevent a deeper slowdown.
Our multi-factor models incorporate these signals systematically, allowing us to rebalance portfolios proactively rather than reactively.
The risk of chasing narratives
Too often market participants chase yesterday’s narrative. A strong GDP print or a single consumer price index (CPI) surprise can dominate discourse, yet these are lagging indicators. A disciplined, evidence-based approach — integrating real-time data, macro nowcasting and cross-asset modelling — cuts through the noise. We leverage advanced data science to identify turning points early, positioning portfolios ahead of consensus.
The recent labour market developments — and the market’s abrupt repricing of Fed policy — illustrate why these matter. What headlines portray as sudden is, to a systematic investor, merely the confirmation of a trend already captured by robust models.
The US economy is not on the brink of recession, but the underlying growth trajectory is weaker than headline figures suggest. Inflation pressures are narrow, not broad, and trade-policy uncertainty weighs more on growth than on prices.
For investors, the message is clear: real-time data can cut through the noise and spot these dynamics months in advance, demonstrating the power of data-driven investing. As markets recalibrate expectations — pricing multiple rate cuts by year-end — systematic investors who rely on evidence rather than emotion are best positioned to navigate the next phase.
In the words of American mathematician and statistician John Tukey, the value lies in asking the right question. For investors that question is not “What did the last headline say?” but “Where is the data quietly pointing?” Only a systematic approach can deliver the right answer.
• Teichgreeber is chief investment officer at Prescient Investment Management.
BASTIAN TEICHGREEBER: The US labour market: data, signals and the Fed’s next move
Slowing job creation, rising underemployment and narrow inflation pressures are forcing markets to reprice the Federal Reserve’s path for 2025
Financial markets thrive on headlines. Every job report, every Fed comment, every trade-policy rumour, can send prices spinning. But the bigger question for investors is what the latest labour market signals mean for growth, inflation and, ultimately, the Fed’s next move.
Over the past several weeks the US labour market has delivered softer data. Broad metrics of strength, such as the Kansas City Fed’s Labour Market Conditions Index, are coming in weaker. The U-3 unemployment rate (the official headline measure) has inched up, but the broader U-6 measure (capturing under-employment) has risen more sharply, crossing the 8% threshold for the first time since the Covid-19 crisis.
Job creation is slowing across industries, and the 12-month moving average of nonfarm payrolls is now at its lowest level since 2020. For many investors these figures seem abrupt. For our systematic process they were anticipated.
Early warning signals
Months before the recent data prints our proprietary nowcasting model — the Prescient Economic Indicator (PEI) — flagged a slowdown. Unlike backward-looking GDP reports, PEI aggregates vast amounts of data daily, allowing us to detect subtle inflection points.
This systematic evidence gave us conviction that labour market weakness was not a surprise but an unfolding reality.
Inflation pressures misunderstood
Investors often confuse tariffs and their implications for a growth slowdown with entrenched inflation risk. Our analysis decomposes inflation into its key drivers. The data shows price pressures are concentrated in a narrow slice of the consumer basket — largely shelter and select services — rather than broad-based wage-price spirals. Trump-era tariffs, while disruptive to trade flows and confidence, exert only transient price effects.
Over the long run, tariffs act as a drag on growth rather than a driver of sustained inflation. This distinction is crucial. It means the Fed’s mandate to tame inflation should not overshadow the growing headwinds to economic activity.
Monetary policy operates with long and variable lags. We have long argued that the Federal Reserve risks staying behind the curve if it focuses solely on lagging inflation prints while forward-looking growth data weakens. The latest labour market reports are a wake-up call. Markets have begun to reprice expectations dramatically.
Only weeks ago futures implied barely one rate cut by year-end. After the weak jobs data, the curve now prices in three cuts — September, October and December — aligning closely with our earlier projections. This is not mere speculation. The sharp drop in front-end yields reflects a fundamental shift: investors recognising that policy must ease to prevent a deeper slowdown.
Our multi-factor models incorporate these signals systematically, allowing us to rebalance portfolios proactively rather than reactively.
The risk of chasing narratives
Too often market participants chase yesterday’s narrative. A strong GDP print or a single consumer price index (CPI) surprise can dominate discourse, yet these are lagging indicators. A disciplined, evidence-based approach — integrating real-time data, macro nowcasting and cross-asset modelling — cuts through the noise. We leverage advanced data science to identify turning points early, positioning portfolios ahead of consensus.
The recent labour market developments — and the market’s abrupt repricing of Fed policy — illustrate why these matter. What headlines portray as sudden is, to a systematic investor, merely the confirmation of a trend already captured by robust models.
The US economy is not on the brink of recession, but the underlying growth trajectory is weaker than headline figures suggest. Inflation pressures are narrow, not broad, and trade-policy uncertainty weighs more on growth than on prices.
For investors, the message is clear: real-time data can cut through the noise and spot these dynamics months in advance, demonstrating the power of data-driven investing. As markets recalibrate expectations — pricing multiple rate cuts by year-end — systematic investors who rely on evidence rather than emotion are best positioned to navigate the next phase.
In the words of American mathematician and statistician John Tukey, the value lies in asking the right question. For investors that question is not “What did the last headline say?” but “Where is the data quietly pointing?” Only a systematic approach can deliver the right answer.
• Teichgreeber is chief investment officer at Prescient Investment Management.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US inflation and jobless claims jump, but Fed still set to cut rates
WATCH: No trade deal will derail transformation, Zuko Godlimpi vows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.