DEANNE CHATTERTON: Why SA must grasp its African moment

While SA deliberates, Africa’s other growth hubs are racing ahead. Picture: 123RF
SA stands at a make-or-break point. For years we have been the continent’s financial and industrial powerhouse, yet today we find ourselves stuck in the boardroom, debating strategy while competitors are already executing.
Our GDP numbers confirm this drift: Stats SA reported first-quarter 2025 growth at just 0.1% (0.8% year on year), against a government of national unity target of 3%. Meanwhile, Egypt (4%), Algeria (3.3%) and Nigeria (3.4%) are expanding more decisively.
The problem is not ambition. SA has no shortage of plans and road maps. The problem is execution. And in the global economy execution is what attracts capital, builds competitiveness and creates jobs.
The numbers tell the story
At $410bn nominal GDP, SA is still Africa’s most diversified economy, with a deep financial system and the continent’s largest stock exchange. The JSE, with a $1.23-trillion market capitalisation, remains a flagship of liquidity and governance. Yet the number of listed companies has more than halved over two decades, eroding capital formation, narrowing investor options and weakening sentiment.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) tells a similar story. SA attracted just $4.1bn in FDI in 2024 — less than Kenya ($5.2bn) and only twice Mauritius’ $1.8bn, despite Mauritius being less than a tenth of our size. Investors are making choices based not on size but on agility, policy consistency and ease of doing business.
Peers are not waiting
While SA deliberates, others are seizing opportunity:
Rwanda cut red tape and digitised processes, leaping over 80 places in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings within a decade. Investors responded by making Kigali a hub for conferences, finance and tech.
Mauritius built policy certainty and streamlined tax incentives, turning itself into the continent’s go-to investment gateway.
Kenya bet big on digital, with mobile money (M-Pesa) transforming financial inclusion and driving $5bn-plus annual FDI inflows.
Egypt unlocked capital by accelerating privatisation and listing state-owned enterprises, giving investors access to high-growth sectors.
Each of these examples shows what SA could do if we closed the gap between rhetoric and delivery. The problem is not all inertia. There are glimmers of what’s possible:
Visas — home affairs has begun clearing backlogs, enabling skilled workers and investors easier access;
Logistics — Transnet’s move to open its rail network to third-party operators has broken a decades-long state monopoly; and
Energy — more stable supply and private renewable projects are slowly easing investor concerns.
But these gains remain piecemeal. Unless scaled and institutionalised, they risk being dismissed as “green shoots” rather than evidence of systemic reform.
What we can learn from Africa’s reformers
The continent offers clear lessons SA can adapt if it chooses:
Policy certainty (Mauritius, Rwanda). Investors reward predictability. Contract enforcement, regulatory clarity and stable tax regimes matter more than incentives alone. SA must end policy flip-flops on energy, land and labour.
Infrastructure through partnerships (Kenya, Nigeria). Private capital can unlock bottlenecks. Kenya’s road public-private partnerships and Nigeria’s port concessions show how crowding in investment cuts costs and boostscompetitiveness. Transnet’s reforms should be scaled across ports and power.
Capital market revitalisation (Egypt). Listings of state-owned and private firms have deepened Egypt’s capital markets. SA must reverse its delisting trend with SME pipelines, tax incentives and policies that increase liquidity and broaden investor participation.
Human capital development (Rwanda, Kenya). By aligning education with economic strategy, science, technology, engineering and mathematics in Rwanda, and digital finance in Kenya, these countries are building skills pipelines fit for growth industries. SA’s education system must shift from political debates to market relevance.
Technology adoption (Kenya, Mauritius). From mobile money to e-governance, Africa’s frontrunners use digital as an execution enabler. SA must accelerate digitisation of services, compliance and trade processes to cut costs and boost transparency.
Why this matters for business and investors
For investors the opportunity cost is already visible. SA’s structural inertia inflates risk premiums, deters listings and reduces competitiveness. For corporates it means higher logistics costs, longer regulatory delays and a smaller pool of skilled labour.
But if SA moves with speed and discipline, the upside is immense: re-energised capital markets, restored investor confidence and a reassertion of our role as Africa’s financial and industrial anchor.
SA’s African moment is here, but opportunity does not wait. The continent is reconfiguring around new growth poles, from Nairobi to Lagos to Kigali. If SA hesitates it will be left on the margins of the markets it once dominated.
The stark reality is that the time for boardroom debate is over. Investors, business leaders and policymakers alike are asking a single question — will SA remain the continent’s powerhouse, or will it watch its peers race ahead?
Execution, not ambition, will decide the answer.
• Chatterton is CEO: SA & Africa at Frontière Advisory.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.