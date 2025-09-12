Investors have enjoyed strong returns from markets this year. Were initial fears about the lack of impetus for structural reform in SA and the risks posed by US President Donald Trump’s trade policies exaggerated? Or has the market become too complacent?
Financial markets have shrugged off a non-cohesive government of national unity (GNU) and the threat of Trump’s unconventional policies. The SA 10-year bond yield (the price the government pays on the debt it issues) has rallied this year despite a deteriorating local economic growth outlook and three attempts at a February budget. Meanwhile, a global economic hard landing is no longer widely expected, even though Trump has unilaterally implemented substantial manufacturing tariffs on large parts of the global economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.