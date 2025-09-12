Metal rises as mounting concern over weakening US labour market eclipses inflation worries
Violence, not a judicious process, is becoming the ultimate arbiter of financial accountability
MPs told of agency’s action plan to prevent fraud after R31m paid to dead people in 2023/24
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Vilakazi injects a note of economic realism at the release of the group’s annual results
Weaker exports and rising income outflows widen the gap to 1.1% of GDP, Reserve Bank says
Private-public partnership regulations streamline processes and widen financing models for infrastructure
The move, two days after Israel tried to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar and was roundly condemned, may add to strained relations with allies
SA Paralympian and 10-time world championships competitor retired from racing but is now back in the saddle
These films remind us why Asian cinema is one of the richest veins in global film history.
CARTOON: The Negotiator in Gaza
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state, signs West Bank settlement expansion plan
Evacuation orders showered on Gaza City residents trigger panic
If we didn’t get Hamas leaders this time, we’ll get them next time, Israeli official says
EU vice-president accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
