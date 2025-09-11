DANIËL ELOFF: Local policing is not a panacea, but will bring protection closer to the people
Almost every other democracy, large or small, rich or poor, has embraced decentralised policing
History lingers in SA institutions. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the SA Police Service (SAPS), the structure of which is not an accidental administrative design, nor the product of careful deliberation about how best to keep people safe. It is the heir of colonial centralisation, apartheid control and 1990s ANC angst.
When the new constitution was signed in 1996 it carried many compromises. Some were noble and necessary, breaking from our past in an attempt to bind a fragile democracy together. Others were less inspired. Among the latter was the decision to retain a highly centralised police force. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.