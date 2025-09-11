Opinion

CARTOON: Anti-corruption fighters in the firing line

11 September 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, September 11 2025
Financial watchdog enlists help of foreign regulators in probe into Letopa’s empire

Slain insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk was doggedly following NTC’s money trail when he was gunned down in cold blood
National
1 day ago

Killings of auditors and whistle-blowers endanger growth, says Masondo

Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment
Economy
1 day ago

Top investor warns of capital flight as contract killings grip SA

CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
National
2 days ago

Insolvency sector gripped by fear after attorney Bouwer van Niekerk gunned down

High-profile insolvency expert Kurt Robert Knoop quits as NTC business rescue practitioner hours after murder
National
4 days ago

Witness protection vital in justice system probe, says Chaskalson

Evidence leader says some information could be withheld from the public to save lives
National
2 days ago
