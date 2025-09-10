STEPHANIE ALLAIS: Time to pause and take a breath on Setas

Criticism of the sectoral education & training authorities (Setas) has dominated the political and economic debate in SA in recent weeks.
This follows higher education & training minister Buti Manamela appointing administrators to three Setas in an attempt to stabilise the troubled sector. Many Setas have been mired in allegations of corruption and mismanagement, and critics say the sector as a whole is failing to reduce unemployment or alleviate the need to import artisan skills.
There are clearly many reasons these institutions need serious attention, but a recent proposal to abandon the Setas in favour of a tax break incentivising employers to do skills training gets rid of the solution in the name of solving the problem, and ignores basic problems highlighted by long-term systematic research.
First, employers won’t find people with occupational capacity readily available under the proposed incentive model. Yes, employers do train. Many manufacturing companies spend resources every day upskilling their staff. But this training is mainly limited, linked to specific machinery and work processes. Employers act short term, focusing on whatever the company needs at any given moment.
Beyond this, international experience demonstrates that governments and employers need to work together to build the long-term availability of skilled, adaptable people to the economy as a whole. This is why countries around the world establish sector skills bodies, skills levies and similar systems. Sector-wide bodies create the possibility for employers to co-ordinate and fund broader training that creates the base from which they all hire.
Further, employers looking around for education and training institutions to send their workers to under the proposed model will not find them. Technical vocational education & training (TVET) institutions are difficult and expensive to build. The private sector provides some cost-effective training — for example, for fork lift drivers and in the ancillary fields of occupational health and safety, and hygiene. But beyond this, technical and vocational training is expensive. Institutions need co-ordinated support and direction to exist in the first place, as well as to develop capacity with the flexibility to respond to changing market and production conditions.
Abandoning the skills levy system also means casting aside a key mechanism for insight into employers’ skills needs. The levy system provides an inbuilt mechanism to get annual information from employers about the skills their workforces have and therefore what additional training they may need.
If used properly, this is of enormous assistance to education and training institutions, which are repeatedly told they are not providing the skills the economy needs. Certainly, the system works poorly at present. It is unnecessarily complex, using occupational categories that don’t always translate well into how employers organise jobs. And employers provide misleading information for a range of reasons, such as listing skills needs only where they think they will get Seta funds for the training. So, we don’t get a full picture of the situation in workplaces. But these problems can be fixed relatively easily.
The proposed tax incentive is based on a magical belief in the capacity of the state to steer through incentives. Experience so far shows that the opposite is true. Employers have extensive expertise in gaming both broad-based BEE and skills levy requirements.
Numbers purporting to compare training costs of Seta-supported programmes with university courses contribute to misinformation. Two recent research reports analyse information provided by the department of higher education & training about specific courses and programmes supported through the skills levy. But this data excludes funds channelled by Setas from the levy directly into universities and TVET colleges through bursaries and other mechanisms. Analysis of costs also ignores economies of scale in large institutions with large enrolments and multiyear programmes.
There are indeed many problems with the Setas in their current form. Their governance structures are not fit for purpose and have frequently been abused. They are supposed to be industry led, but in many ways the department is their main line manager. Given its capacity weaknesses, it exercises oversight via bureaucratic compliance systems, one-size-fits-all funding models and insufficient support for institution building.
Setas should and could be leaner, with more diverse institutional forms. As intermediaries between work and education, they need to actively engage with employers at a high level rather than via HR practitioners or through skills development facilitators often external to the company.
How this can happen differs depending on the sector. Differentiated approaches are needed according to whether a sector is dominated by fewer very big companies or many small ones, or whether a strong collective bargaining tradition exists or unions are weak.
But sectoral institutions are needed, especially in the absence of harmonious industrial relations that bring employers and employees together to identify training needs.
International evidence shows how difficult it is to create such institutions. They rarely emerge organically from the private sector alone. Instead, they are generally established by states or quasi-state development agencies. This makes them fragile, dependent on political will and vulnerable to regulatory overload. SA’s Setas face precisely these challenges.
The task at hand for business and politicians from across the spectrum is to recognise the potential within the Setas, and to support them becoming genuine intermediaries, able to build trust with employers, co-ordinate sector-wide training and develop sector-specific expertise.
Yes, this will require significant changes to the existing institutions. But it will certainly not be achieved by the magical expectation that markets will spontaneously overcome skills shortages if they are incentivised.
We need deliberate, well-planned and well-executed long-term institution building and support. It is something the government has not proved good at, which is why the private sector should step in to assist.
• Allais is research chair of skills development and professor of education at the Centre for Researching Education & Labour at Wits University.
STEPHANIE ALLAIS: Time to pause and take a breath on Setas
Business and politicians need to recognise Setas’ potential and help them become genuine intermediaries
Criticism of the sectoral education & training authorities (Setas) has dominated the political and economic debate in SA in recent weeks.
This follows higher education & training minister Buti Manamela appointing administrators to three Setas in an attempt to stabilise the troubled sector. Many Setas have been mired in allegations of corruption and mismanagement, and critics say the sector as a whole is failing to reduce unemployment or alleviate the need to import artisan skills.
There are clearly many reasons these institutions need serious attention, but a recent proposal to abandon the Setas in favour of a tax break incentivising employers to do skills training gets rid of the solution in the name of solving the problem, and ignores basic problems highlighted by long-term systematic research.
First, employers won’t find people with occupational capacity readily available under the proposed incentive model. Yes, employers do train. Many manufacturing companies spend resources every day upskilling their staff. But this training is mainly limited, linked to specific machinery and work processes. Employers act short term, focusing on whatever the company needs at any given moment.
Beyond this, international experience demonstrates that governments and employers need to work together to build the long-term availability of skilled, adaptable people to the economy as a whole. This is why countries around the world establish sector skills bodies, skills levies and similar systems. Sector-wide bodies create the possibility for employers to co-ordinate and fund broader training that creates the base from which they all hire.
Further, employers looking around for education and training institutions to send their workers to under the proposed model will not find them. Technical vocational education & training (TVET) institutions are difficult and expensive to build. The private sector provides some cost-effective training — for example, for fork lift drivers and in the ancillary fields of occupational health and safety, and hygiene. But beyond this, technical and vocational training is expensive. Institutions need co-ordinated support and direction to exist in the first place, as well as to develop capacity with the flexibility to respond to changing market and production conditions.
Abandoning the skills levy system also means casting aside a key mechanism for insight into employers’ skills needs. The levy system provides an inbuilt mechanism to get annual information from employers about the skills their workforces have and therefore what additional training they may need.
If used properly, this is of enormous assistance to education and training institutions, which are repeatedly told they are not providing the skills the economy needs. Certainly, the system works poorly at present. It is unnecessarily complex, using occupational categories that don’t always translate well into how employers organise jobs. And employers provide misleading information for a range of reasons, such as listing skills needs only where they think they will get Seta funds for the training. So, we don’t get a full picture of the situation in workplaces. But these problems can be fixed relatively easily.
The proposed tax incentive is based on a magical belief in the capacity of the state to steer through incentives. Experience so far shows that the opposite is true. Employers have extensive expertise in gaming both broad-based BEE and skills levy requirements.
Numbers purporting to compare training costs of Seta-supported programmes with university courses contribute to misinformation. Two recent research reports analyse information provided by the department of higher education & training about specific courses and programmes supported through the skills levy. But this data excludes funds channelled by Setas from the levy directly into universities and TVET colleges through bursaries and other mechanisms. Analysis of costs also ignores economies of scale in large institutions with large enrolments and multiyear programmes.
There are indeed many problems with the Setas in their current form. Their governance structures are not fit for purpose and have frequently been abused. They are supposed to be industry led, but in many ways the department is their main line manager. Given its capacity weaknesses, it exercises oversight via bureaucratic compliance systems, one-size-fits-all funding models and insufficient support for institution building.
Setas should and could be leaner, with more diverse institutional forms. As intermediaries between work and education, they need to actively engage with employers at a high level rather than via HR practitioners or through skills development facilitators often external to the company.
How this can happen differs depending on the sector. Differentiated approaches are needed according to whether a sector is dominated by fewer very big companies or many small ones, or whether a strong collective bargaining tradition exists or unions are weak.
But sectoral institutions are needed, especially in the absence of harmonious industrial relations that bring employers and employees together to identify training needs.
International evidence shows how difficult it is to create such institutions. They rarely emerge organically from the private sector alone. Instead, they are generally established by states or quasi-state development agencies. This makes them fragile, dependent on political will and vulnerable to regulatory overload. SA’s Setas face precisely these challenges.
The task at hand for business and politicians from across the spectrum is to recognise the potential within the Setas, and to support them becoming genuine intermediaries, able to build trust with employers, co-ordinate sector-wide training and develop sector-specific expertise.
Yes, this will require significant changes to the existing institutions. But it will certainly not be achieved by the magical expectation that markets will spontaneously overcome skills shortages if they are incentivised.
We need deliberate, well-planned and well-executed long-term institution building and support. It is something the government has not proved good at, which is why the private sector should step in to assist.
• Allais is research chair of skills development and professor of education at the Centre for Researching Education & Labour at Wits University.
Buti Manamela vows to steady NSFAS and create new funding model
Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration
How to plug South Africa’s leaky skills pipeline
PATRICK BULGER: Who, really, will suffer for the ANC’s ideological braggadocio?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BUTI MANAMELA | All aboard the new skills express to green energy
BUTI MANAMELA: The Setas need reform, not a wrecking ball
Model Setas on thriving YES programme, says CEO Ravi Naidoo
BRIEFING ROOM: Cancer, courtrooms, M&A meltdowns and stories in between
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.