HEATH MUCHENA: The macro fork that will rewrite crypto’s future

Markets are standing at a fork in the road. One path is a deflationary squeeze, where the dollar surges and everything else cracks under the pressure. The other is a familiar escape route: monetisation, rate suppression and currency debasement. Both paths are ugly in their own way. Both are inevitable at some point. The only question is which comes first and how crypto fits into this storm.
We are living through the “everything bubble”. Stocks, real estate, private credit and crypto all climbed on the back of a 40-year decline in interest rates and a global dollar machine that made leverage cheap. Now the system is creaking under its own weight. US debt has blown past 130% of GDP. Treasury issuance is running at $1-trillion a quarter. Foreign buyers have stepped back, central banks are quietly buying gold, and liquidity plumbing — treasury general account balances, reverse repurchase facilities, Fed reserves — is almost tapped out. This isn’t just late cycle. It’s the end of a cycle.
The first scenario is a dollar super-spike. When credit tightens globally, dollars become scarce because most of the world’s trade and loans are dollar denominated. A scramble for liquidity could push the dollar index towards 120 or higher. In that world, treasury yields spike first, then collapse as investors rush for safety. Emerging markets would sell assets to cover debt. Commodities would fall. And crypto, far from being a safe haven in the moment, would suffer liquidation waves as leverage is flushed out. Bitcoin would trade like a high-beta Nasdaq proxy, punished before it rebounds.
The other scenario is one we’ve seen before: central banks blink. The US cannot sustain these rates without breaking something systemic. Eventually, the Fed and treasury will revert to monetisation, even if they don’t call it quantitative easing. They will suppress yields, flood liquidity and let the dollar weaken. In that environment capital will rotate into hard assets: gold, commodities and crypto. Bitcoin will stop trading like a tech stock and start behaving like digital gold. Ethereum and decentralised finance (DeFi) will thrive as the dollar’s trust premium erodes.
The catch is that these scenarios aren’t opposites; they’re chapters of the same story. A dollar spike could come first, as markets face margin calls and global deleveraging. Then, when policymakers panic, the era of debasement will return with a vengeance. That sequencing is what makes this moment so dangerous. Traders waiting to buy the dip could be destroyed if liquidity evaporates first, while investors waiting for safety may miss the generational upside when money printing resumes.
If there’s one signal worth watching, it’s net liquidity. Forget the headlines and Fed speeches. Net liquidity — calculated as the Fed’s balance sheet minus the treasury general account and reverse repurchase balances — explains bitcoin’s price history better than any halving model. When this measure rises, crypto rallies. When it falls, pain follows. Right now it’s flashing red, which is why volatility compression feels ominous, not bullish.
Crypto isn’t going anywhere in either outcome; it’s becoming central to the story. In a deflationary bust leverage will be purged, alt-coins will reset and bitcoin dominance will grow. In a debasement cycle, crypto becomes a censorship-resistant hedge, a faster, harder version of gold. The volatility is the market front-running a monetary reset.
So how should investors position? Track liquidity plumbing obsessively. Own scarce assets with conviction. Be ready for tactical pain if the dollar spikes. And prepare for the velocity that will follow because when liquidity floods back, dips will vanish fast.
The bond bull market is over. The dollar’s status as a safe haven is weakening. Crypto has become the fastest-moving proxy of trust in money itself. Whether deflation or debasement comes first, bitcoin will be at the centre of it all. Welcome to the age of volatility.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
