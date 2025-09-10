Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s microscopic growth

10 September 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, September 10 2025
EDITORIAL: Growth-boosting reforms urgently needed despite rise in GDP

Still far to go to get industry reforms implemented and ensure sustainable, affordable power
Opinion
4 hours ago

SA economy accelerates modestly in second quarter

GDP grows 0.8%, driven by mining, manufacturing and household spending
Economy
22 hours ago

WATCH: SA economy expands by 0.8% in Q2

Business Day TV discusses SA's stronger-than-expected GDP figures with Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman
Economy
17 hours ago

GNU economic indaba to address sluggish growth

Ministers in the GNU will report back on what their departments are doing to build the economy
National
19 hours ago

Business confidence falters as SA feels the sting of US tariffs

RMB/BER index shows mounting pressure on exporters and low investor appetite, raising concern over job creation and growth
Economy
6 days ago
Tuesday, September 9 2025
