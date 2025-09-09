BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Scrap the national democratic revolution — SA needs growth, not catechisms
ANC doubles down on NDR as if repeating old incantations can conjure up jobs, power stations or competence
SA stands at a fork in the road and, true to form, the ANC has chosen the cul-de-sac. In its latest national general council (the party’s forum between national conferences) “base document”, the party doubles down on the national democratic revolution (NDR) as if repeating old incantations can conjure up jobs, power stations or competence.
The diagnosis is ritual and the prescription medieval: state-centric engineering, cadre politics, “motive forces” and endless seminars about “balance of forces”. What we got instead was a hollowed state and a generation of young South Africans benched on the sidelines of the economy. Meanwhile, the brazen boardroom assassination of insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk is a grim milestone on a road towards Mexican levels of lawlessness and violence we’ve been travelling for years. ..
