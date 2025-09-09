Opinion

CARTOON: Mchunu under intense scrutiny

09 September 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, September 9 2025
Tuesday, September 9 2025

Masemola was not obliged to follow SAPS policy, court told

Advocate Stefan Coetzee tells the high court on Wednesday that a stay-at-home order is not disciplinary action
National
5 days ago

Political killings task team dockets to go to Madlanga commission

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola agree
National
6 days ago

Cachalia-led anti-graft body stops short of gutting crime intelligence

Anti‑corruption advisory council recommends that Madlanga commission’s terms of reference be expanded
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Questions over the explosive 121 dockets

Why have the dockets of the political killings task team not been secured as evidence by the Madlanga commission?
Opinion
1 week ago
Monday, September 8 2025
Monday, September 8 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SEAN PHILLIPS: How to improve execution in ...
Opinion
2.
CHRIS HATTINGH: When will SA own its mistakes and ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Trump’s drama aside, SA has run a ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GAVIN RICH: From line-out chaos to back row ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Jobs crisis has been a long time ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.