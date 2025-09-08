MICHAEL MORRIS: Jobs crisis has been a long time coming because of failed policies
It is the inevitable consequence of ANC policies of central planning and coercive labour laws
Almost 20 years ago, in 2007, then deputy president — and custodian of the grand-sounding Accelerated & Shared Growth Initiative for SA — Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, expressed concern about the army of unskilled people who might reach the age of 35 without ever having had a job.
This detail comes from the 77th annual report of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), in which then CEO, the late John Kane-Berman, wrote: “We pointed out that unemployment in the 15-24 age group was running at 50%. For many of them, [we observed in presentations at that time], unemployment will become a permanent condition, for nearly two-thirds of all the unemployed have never worked before.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.