Aheesh Singh from MP9 Asset Management joins Business Day TV to unpack the day’s market performance
China is putting its citizens first, with an emphasis on high-quality growth rather than rapid economic expansion
SA has completed all 22 action plan items to combat money-laundering and the financing of terrorism
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
Domestic stocks have yet to price in the economic acceleration it expects as inflation and interest rates decline, analysts say
SPONSORED | The Sanlam ESG Barometer B20 Policy Impact Special Report reveals what it takes to craft proposals that succeed where others stall
Javier Milei’s party suffers stinging election defeat, travel chaos in London as strike shuts Tube, Trump turns to the Supreme Court again, and more
‘It’s been years waiting to be in good shape competing in the 200m. I’m in a good space and place.’
The new ES will be the sole Lexus sedan as growth at the luxury brand is driven by SUVs
CARTOON: Trump tantrum at dictators’ club
EDITORIAL: Trump’s drama aside, SA has run a decent B20 presidency
North Korea’s Kim vows to support Russian army
China’s Xi, flanked by Modi and Putin, calls for new global order
NATASHA MARRIAN: From one crisis to another in Ramaphosa’s leadership vacuum
GERRIT OLIVIER: Narrative is that Putin can walk on water but he is on extremely thin ice
